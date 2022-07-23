ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Thieves make off with millions in gems, gold

biztoc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJewelry thieves struck a heavily-guarded truck outside Los Angeles this month and made off with tens of millions of dollars in gems. The burglars descended on a Brink's Security vehicle in the wee hours of July 11 at about 2 a.m. After two security guards, both armed, stepped away...

biztoc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Johnny Cash's Hillside Home in Ventura Is on the Market for $1.8 Million

Down a straight and narrow highway in the hills of Southern California lies the home of "The Man in Black" himself, Johnny Cash. Cash, one of the best-known country music singers of the 20th century, was also known for his loner, outlaw image -- so it's no surprise that when he built a home in California, he built it in a quiet area of the hills between Ventura and Ojai at 8736 Nye Road.
VENTURA, CA
KTLA

2 sought in smash-and-grab robbery at Glendale jewelry store

A man and a woman are being sought in a smash-and-grab robbery that occurred at a Glendale jewelry store earlier this month. The incident was reported around 1:10 p.m. July 8 along the 200 block of North Brand Boulevard, Glendale police said in an alert. The man allegedly went into the store holding a box […]
GLENDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Los Angeles

New Hatch Chile Roasting Dates Are Now Simmering

Is it full of ice, or have you used every cube to make a refreshing beverage even more refreshing on these toasty July afternoons?. Perhaps you've eaten all of the fruit pops, too, the ones you had stashed in the back of your freezer, and the ice cream sandwiches, too.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Zodys went out of fashion

The Sprouts Farmers Market which recently opened on Chapman Avenue in Garden Grove is welcome, especially as it replaced the long-empty Vons Pavilion store. Long-timers will recall that the Pavilion building was preceded by a Zodys discount department store, a sort of K-Mart-ish operation which sold cheap goods cheap. But...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Suspects Unsuccessful in Attempt to Steal ATM From Santa Monica Bank

Friday morning incident remains under investigation. Two suspects ultimately were unsuccessful in an attempt to tow an ATM from a Santa Monica bank using a stolen pickup truck last week. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on July 22, around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to the Chase Bank...
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

52-year-old man falls 4 floors onto courtyard in downtown LA

The Los Angeles Fire Department went to downtown Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon after a 52-year-old man fell four floors and onto an outdoor second-floor courtyard.Crews used an aerial ladder to reach the injured man, who was still a "viable patient." LAFD did not clarify the extent of his injuries. The aerial ladder was used as a crane and allowed crews to lower the victim into an awaiting ambulance. LAFD said the man fell from the sixth floor of a homeless residential services center. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gems#Diamonds#Thieves#Security Guards#The Los Angeles Times#Brinks
2urbangirls.com

Man found stabbed to death in middle of LA street

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A man was found stabbed to death Tuesday in Woodland Hills, and an investigation was underway, police said. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of San Feliciano Drive just before 5:50 a.m. after a witness jogging in the area found the man with multiple stab wounds to his back lying unconscious and not breathing on a sidewalk, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Man robbed at gunpoint at Culver City ATM

Culver City Police Department investigators are looking for a suspect who robbed a man early Saturday morning at an ATM in Culver City. Culver City PD responded to a call of an armed robbery at 1:25 a.m. on Saturday July 23 at the 5670 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.The male victim had just withdrawn $1000 out of an ATM at a Chase Bank branch when he turned around and a man approached him, holding a semi-automatic handgun. The suspect demanded the victim's money, then took off in an unknown direction.Culver City PD posted surveillance video of the armed robbery on its Facebook account, and can be seen here.This is the latest crime to take place in Culver City, where crime has increased by 90% over the last two years.  The suspect is described by Culver City PD as a black male approximately 20-30-years-old, 6-feet tall and was wearing a gray hoodie with dark pants, black shoes and a black face mask.Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Culver City PD public information officer Edward Baskaron at (310)-253-6202.
CULVER CITY, CA
glendaleca.gov

Glendale Police Department, California

Just after 11:00 p.m., on July 23, 2022, a Glendale PD patrol officer located a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Everett St. and Lomita St. The officer requested assisting units and conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle. When assisting units arrived on scene, the vehicle accelerated away...
GLENDALE, CA
PLANetizen

Could L.A. Be a 15-Minute City?

A coalition of planners, architects, and advocates think Los Angeles—“the ultimate car city”—can become a 15-minute city. That is, with better planning, most residents could reach their daily needs within a 15-minute walking, biking, or public transit trip, reports Erin Stone in LAist. According to Jenny...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orange County Business Journal

OC’s Wealthy Shake Up Real Estate Holdings

This year has brought changes to the residential portfolios of some of Orange County’s wealthiest residents. Much of that change is occurring outside of Orange County, brokers note. LoanDepot founder Anthony Hsieh, who was behind OC’s top luxury deal of 2020, added to his portfolio outside of the state...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For August 2022

You may have seen that a few weeks ago we published a handy list of things to do with kids in Los Angeles for the summer. In the course of researching that post, I became ultra familiar with the ticketing policies for kids and toddlers at regional cultural institutions and botanic gardens. Turns out, there are quite a few offering gratis admission for the little ones.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

A Michelin-Level Chef Fuses Indian Flavors at This Long Beach Hotspot

“Indian cuisine has a depth,” says chef Manjunath Mural of Long Beach’s newly opened Cali Chilli. “It has history, traditions, ingredients, and techniques — but it is still common to define it as ‘niche.’ It’s often kept to the genre of ‘family restaurant’ in many parts of the world, where it’s not real Indian food if it isn’t cheap and doesn’t have some type of chicken tikka on the menu.”
LONG BEACH, CA
Laist.com

What The Startling Low Water Levels In Lake Mead Mean For LA

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. NASA recently released startling satellite images...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy