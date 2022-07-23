ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Two-thirds of people agree men should be able to wear white to a wedding

By Chris Melore
studyfinds.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — The average man owns three different tuxedos or suits, but two of them don’t fit anymore! That’s according to a new poll of 2,000 adults which finds that almost half (49%) of men own two or three suits, with another 33 percent owning four or...

www.studyfinds.org

Comments / 2

Related
pethelpful.com

Man's Story of Rescuing a Crying Baby Squirrel Is Touching People's Hearts

It was another day at the park for this TikToker and his dog named Coco. That is until Coco ran off and found something in the bushes. When the creator, known as @marksteenadamson, went to investigate, he saw what Coco discovered - a crying baby squirrel that has fallen out of the tree. He couldn't leave the poor little thing behind, so he decides to take it home. And no, he didn't take it to the vet or animal sanctuary because this type of squirrel is not native to the UK and therefore considered vermin. He didn't want to risk the chance of this little squirrel getting put down. So to his house, they go!
ANIMALS
PopCrush

Aunt Tells 8-Year-Old Niece She Doesn’t Love Her During Argument: ‘Mean Little Girl’

On Reddit, a woman revealed she became so frustrated by her 8-year-old niece during a tantrum that she told the little girl she didn't love her anymore. The woman has two nieces: her sister Kim's 8-year-old daughter, Laura, and her brother Tom's 6-year-old daughter, Amy. She explained that Kim frequently gives in to her daughter's demands and has a hard time saying "no."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat People#Wedding Party#Fifteen Percent#White Socks
StyleCaster

Love Is Blind’s Danielle Wants a 2nd Wedding With Nick After Not Having the ‘Luxury’ to Plan Their Own Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. They may be married, but Love Is Blind’s Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson still consider themselves to be in the dating stage of their relationships. “Because of the condensed timeline, we’re trying to almost date,” Danielle tells StyleCaster while promoting her partnership with Head & Shoulders. “You’re married and you’re living together, but there are certain aspects of your lives you didn’t get to experience. We want to make sure we’re able to experience those before we talk about [the future].”  For Danielle, those next steps include children, which she and Nick want, but...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
dailyphew.com

Woman Finds Abandoned Baby Duckling And Takes It Into Her Care

Bea is a cute baby duck who her mother abandoned before she was even born, which obviously did Bea no favors in terms of her growth. But fortunately, the infant’s fortune would turn when a woman by the name of Erin discovered her just as the bird was hatching.
ANIMALS
Odyssey

From a grieving mother

I am a mother who had to bury their child. I am a mother who had to say goodbye. Before I was ready for goodbye. I am a grieving mother because my son went to Heaven. On April 26, 2022 I gave birth to one of the most beautiful little boys I've ever set my eyes on, next to his brothers, of course.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
12tomatoes.com

Boy Adopted From West Africa Gets His Very Own Birthday Cake

This young man is named Abraham and he’s had a very rough go of things. Can you believe that this little boy has yet to enjoy a birthday cake of his own?. This is something that his adopted family was looking to rectify. He’s never had the chance to make a wish or even blow out his own candles. Fortunately, he has now been given a well-deserved second chance.
SOCIETY
theodysseyonline.com

To The Toxic Parents

Maybe this is why I have so many issues. Maybe it's because you said I would end up like my mother, you said that I would end up strong and independent but you meant it as an insult. You didn't really use those words, but that's what I decided to take out of it. Making your negative into positive like I had to do with most things. Maybe I have so many issues because you were forcing me to be apart of a family that didn't claim me as their own, and how am I supposed to learn how to love myself when the people around me didn't? Maybe I have so many issues because you thought to pay child support made you father of the year because you thought to buy gifts made you a present father. Maybe I have so many issues because you thought me loving my mother was me choosing sides, and how did you expect a child to make those types of decisions. Maybe I have so many issues because you wanted me to leave her the way you did like she hasn't been through enough already. Maybe I have so many issues because you belittle the women who raised three of her children and still have the audacity to tell her to do better. Maybe I have so many issues because you got to pick and choose when to be a father so I had to decide I didn't need a dad.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
dailyphew.com

Cute Baby Monkey Gets A Bath From Her Foster Mom

My heart melted when I saw this monkey getting a bath, and when I learned her story, it melted even more. Nala is a Black Cap capuchin and she was rescued by a veterinarian and fostered by Jennifer who took care of her when she was a baby. To comfort her during bath time, Nala was given a stuffed toy. The sweet monkey holds onto the toy while she gets washed under the faucet.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy