Hing will expand investigative data journalism and reporting to expose abuses in criminal justice. Geoff Hing is becoming a data reporter for The Marshall Project, the Pulitzer Prize-winning nonprofit that covers the U.S. criminal justice system. He will use reporting, data and code to find important stories and insights about the system. Hing joins The Marshall Project from The Arizona Republic, where he covered demographic change in the state and contributed data reporting for enterprise projects on water use. He has worked as part of investigative, data and news applications teams in a number of newsrooms. Hing investigated the efficacy of Tasers at American Public Media Reports and visualized police accountability and shooting data at The Chicago Tribune.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 29 DAYS AGO