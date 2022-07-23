ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Glarus, WI

Police arrest New Glarus man for showing nude pictures to child

By Lane Kimble
x1071.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW GLARUS, Wis. — Police arrested a 45-year-old New Glarus man Friday for showing a child pictures featuring nudity, according to the Green County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said New Glarus police requested its...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

 

