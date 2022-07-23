Police arrest New Glarus man for showing nude pictures to child

The Iowa County Communications Center received a request for medical assistance for a person reportedly struck by lightning at an address on Shake Rag Street in Mineral Point Saturday shortly after 1:00am. Mineral Point EMS and Mineral Point Police responded to the scene and found that no one had been struck by lightning. However, they did find that 33 year old Kendra Sundvall of Davenport, Iowa had gained access to a business on Shake Rag Street and appeared to have taken a vehicle belonging to that business and crashed it into another vehicle belonging to that same business. Mineral Point Fire was requested and responded to the scene to extricate Sundvall from the vehicle. Sundvall was later arrested for taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and Criminal Trespass to Property. Sundvall was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked and remains in custody.

