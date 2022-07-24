ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Marvel Studios' Powerful New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Debuts At Comic-Con

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VerlI_0gqqsASD00

Marvel Studios released a powerful two-minute trailer at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday of its new Black Panther film “ Wakanda Forever .”

Before unveiling the trailer, director Ryan Coogler honored the “late, great” Chadwick Boseman , who brought to life the Black Panther T’Challa in the film series’ premiere in 2018.

“His impact on this industry will be felt forever ,” Coogler said of Boseman, who died of cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

Coogler also introduced new actors in the upcoming film, including Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams (Ironheart) and Tenoch Huerta as Namor the Sub-Mariner.

“I come from the hood, and I wouldn’t be here without inclusion,” Huerta said. “There are kids in their hoods, looking at us, dreaming to be here.”

The trailer checks in with returning characters after the death of Boseman’s T’Challa, and features Namor and the kingdom of Atlantis, with a glimpse of a mysterious new Black Panther.

The trailer’s underwater, ritualistic, nature and futuristic scenes are linked via a remix motif of Bob Marley’s “ No Woman, No Cry ” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.”

“I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone,” Angela Bassett’s Ramonda declares at one point.

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 11.

Check out the teaser here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 2

Related
Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Tenoch Huerta
Person
Kendrick Lamar
HollywoodLife

‘Black Panther 2’ Trailer: Shuri, Nakia & More Mourn The Loss Of T’Challa

The hype for Black Panther 2 just went into overdrive. Marvel released the trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Oscar-nominated Black Panther on July 23 during Marvel’s Comic-Con panel. The movie, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features the returns of Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and Letitia Wright as Shuri, who all face a new world in the aftermath of T’Challa’s death.
MOVIES
TheWrap

New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer Electrifies Hall H at Comic-Con (Video)

Dwayne Johnson delivered as promised and electrified the Hall H crowd at Comic-Con on Saturday with the latest trailer for “Black Adam.” Watch it above:. In the clip, we see shots of archaeologists entering a tomb that we’ve seen in concept art before. And then, things get.. explosive. And we also see the return of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), in case you’re curious.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Con#Black Panther
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Confirm Deadpool And Logan With Be Disney+’s First R-Rated Movies, And Their Responses Are Classic

Although Disney+ is still largely a family-friendly streaming service, in recent months, more content has been added to the platform that’s specifically targeted at older audiences. For instance, looking at the Marvel realm, shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones that originated from Netflix can now be viewed on Disney+, though you’ll need to make sure your parental controls are properly set up to make sure the little ones don’t accidentally view these shows. Well, now the platform is getting its first R-rated movies in the form of Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have provided some classic responses to that.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
WWD

Kelly Rowland Goes Bold in Sheer Cutout Mugler Dress at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland opted for an edgy look for the world premiere of “Nope” in Los Angeles. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer walked the red carpet of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for “Nope” wearing a black gown by Mugler, designed by creative director Casey Cadwallader, which featured mesh and cutout designs on the sides of her midriff and hips. She wore her hair down and wore diamond jewelry and gladiator heels.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
Deadline

Martin Lawrence Says “At Least” One More ‘Bad Boys’ Film Will Be Made In Wake Of Will Smith Oscar Slap

Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence has weighed in on the future of the franchise in the wake of co-star Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. In a recent interview with Ebony, the actor dismissed the notion that the slap has put an end to plans for the fourth Bad Boys film, first announced in 2020. “We got one more at least,” he claimed.
MOVIES
Variety

50 Cent’s New Horror Movie Is so Gory That the Cameraman Fainted

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s upcoming horror movie “Skill House” is living up to its genre billing, even behind the scenes. The 47-year-old rapper and actor took to his social media platforms to share the story of a camera operator on the movie apparently passing out while shooting a kill scene, which halted production for about a half hour.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Thinks Bringing Deadpool and Logan to Disney Plus is 'Questionable'

Disney's massive acquisition of Fox brought excitement to the comic book film fandom as it meant that characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four were finally headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it left some folks incredibly concerned for the R-rated Deadpool franchise given the fact that the House of Mouse has always been conscious of its family-friendly image.
MOVIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

106K+
Followers
6K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy