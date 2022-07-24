Marvel Studios' Powerful New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Debuts At Comic-Con

Marvel Studios released a powerful two-minute trailer at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday of its new Black Panther film “ Wakanda Forever .”

Before unveiling the trailer, director Ryan Coogler honored the “late, great” Chadwick Boseman , who brought to life the Black Panther T’Challa in the film series’ premiere in 2018.

“His impact on this industry will be felt forever ,” Coogler said of Boseman, who died of cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

Coogler also introduced new actors in the upcoming film, including Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams (Ironheart) and Tenoch Huerta as Namor the Sub-Mariner.

“I come from the hood, and I wouldn’t be here without inclusion,” Huerta said. “There are kids in their hoods, looking at us, dreaming to be here.”

The trailer checks in with returning characters after the death of Boseman’s T’Challa, and features Namor and the kingdom of Atlantis, with a glimpse of a mysterious new Black Panther.

The trailer’s underwater, ritualistic, nature and futuristic scenes are linked via a remix motif of Bob Marley’s “ No Woman, No Cry ” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.”

“I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone,” Angela Bassett’s Ramonda declares at one point.

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 11.

Check out the teaser here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.