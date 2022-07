MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--They came and went. All those storms we were tracking Saturday evening into Sunday morning. We had reports of heavy rain, some spots receiving between 3 and 6 inches. There was also one funnel report Saturday evening near Beaver Dam. Luckily we didn't have extensive damage. And thank you for all the pictures, by the way. You can send yours to pix@cbs58.com if you'd like to include yours. Also, you can send them via the CBS 58 weather app. It was a very useful tool during all the storms. Hopefully you received all your alerts via this platform.

BEAVER DAM, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO