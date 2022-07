Click here to read the full article. Nordstrom Inc. is planning to open a pair of off-price stores next year. Bradley Fair in Wichita, Kan. will be home to a new 28,000 square-foot Nordstrom Rack store, growing the company’s presence in the area to two off-price store plus a mainline Nordstrom department store. The 24,000 square-foot store coming to Chattanooga, Tenn. brings the area’s Rack count to three on top of a single full-price Nordstrom location in the state. With apparel, accessories, home and shoes priced up to 70 percent below what shoppers would find in the full-price channel, Nordstrom Rack plays a key...

