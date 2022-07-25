5 dead, 59 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

At least 64 people shot in Chicago over the weekend, 5 of them fatally 01:33

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least five people were killed and 59 others were wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend.

In the first shooting of the weekend, two men were wounded in the North Lawndale neighborhood Friday evening.

Police said a 30-year-old man was standing, in the 3200 block of West 13th Street around 8:29 p.m., when he was shot in the foot by an unknown offender.

The victim self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was listed in fair condition.

A 26-year-old male also went into Mt. Sinai with a gunshot wound to the thigh from the same incident.

A man, 22, was shot while outside in the Austin neighborhood Friday night.

The victim was standing on the street, in the 4700 block of Harrison Street around 9:30 p.m., when a black sedan approached, and an unknown offender began shooting.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm, chest, and two more to the right thigh and was taken to Loyola hospital in good condition.

A man, 25, was shot while driving Friday in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police said around 9:09 p.m., the victim was driving westbound, in the 11500 block of South Front Avenue, when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A man is shot on the sidewalk in East Garfield Park Friday.

The victim, 25, was standing on the sidewalk, in the 3100 block of West Polk around 11:59 p.m., when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

- At 12:01 a.m. Saturday, in the 4800 block of North Winthrop, a man, 28, was standing outside on the sidewalk when a black sedan approached and an unknown offender from inside the vehicle began shooting at the victim. The victim ran from the scene and realized he had sustained a graze wound to the left leg and was transported by CFD to Illinois Masonic in good condition.

- At 1:10 a.m. Saturday, in the 3700 block of West Fullerton Avenue, a man, 34, was attending a party when a physical altercation took place and an unknown offender produced a handgun and shot the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported by CFD to Illinois Masonic in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

- At 12:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 7200 block of South Yates, a man, 35, was in his vehicle when three unknown males approached and forced the victim out of the vehicle. A physical altercation ensued and one of the unknown offenders produced a handgun and began shooting at the victim. The victim ran and sustained three graze wounds to the left elbow, knee and wrist and was dropped off by an unknown person at Holy Cross hospital.

- Person shot at unknown time and address, a man, 32, was shot in the foot and transported by CFD to Stroger hospital in good condition. The victim was very uncooperative with police about when and where the incident took place and refused to answer any questions.

- At 3:24 a.m., in the 300 block of West 94th Place, a 29-year-old woman was sitting on the porch when she heard gunshots and immediately felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was transported by CFD to Christ hospital in good condition.

- At 11:50 p.m. Friday, in the 2200 block of West 18th Place, Two men were driving in a vehicle when unknown offenders began shooting at both victims. A 26-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back, a 27-year-old was shot in the left ankle. Both self-transported to Mt Sinai hospital in good condition.

- 3:17 a.m. Saturday, in the 0-100 block of West Division Street, officers on foot patrol in the area heard shots and discovered two women. A 29-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the left side of the head and was transported by CFD to Northwestern hospital in good condition. A 26-year-old woman was shot twice in the left leg and buttocks and was transported by CFD to Northwestern hospital in good condition. One offender was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit and a weapon was recovered.

- At 1:47 a.m. Saturday, in the 2700 block of West Jackson, a group of individuals were standing in the street when a black truck approached and an unknown male exited the vehicle with a rifle and begins shooting at the group. A man, 37, suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was transported to Mt Sinai hospital in good condition. A 40-year-old man was grazed in the right hand to Mt Sinai hospital in good condition. A 32-year-old woman was shot in the back and was transported to Mt Sinai in good condition. A 40-year-old woman was grazed in the leg and self-transported to Norwegian Hospital in good condition.

- At 4:16 a.m. Saturday, in the 8700 block of South Lafayette, A woman, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the body. She was standing outside with a group of people when she heard shots and felt pain. The victim self-transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital but will be transferred to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

- At 5:34 a.m. Saturday, in the 7100 block of South Merril, a man, 43, was shot in the leg. The victim had an argument with an unknown male offender at which point the offender shot the victim. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

- 7:19 a.m. Saturday, in the 3300 block of West 28th Street, a man, 32, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was standing outside when a gray vehicle approached and began firing shots in the victim's direction. The vehicle then fled. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

- At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in the 0-100 block of East 108th Street, three people were shot. A 20-year-old male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, shoulder, and leg. He was transported to Roseland in good condition. A 37- year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh and was transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition. A 25- year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper right side of the back and was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition. The victims were attending a funeral when a gray-colored sedan drove by and an occupant from the vehicle fired shots striking the victims, who were standing outside.

- At 4:35 p.m. Saturday, in the 4800 block of North Kimball Avenue, an 18-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle drove past and an unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

- At 9:56 p.m. Saturday, in the 4700 block of South Michigan, a boy, 17, was walking in an alley when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a graze wound to the left calf and was transported by CFD to Comer's Children's Hospital in good condition.

- At 11:20 p.m., in the 500 block of North Hamlin, a man, 36, was sitting on the front porch when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.

- At 10:25 p.m. Saturday, in the 1800 block of South Ashland, a man, 27 was a driver in a vehicle going westbound when an unknown male wearing all black clothing approached the vehicle and began shooting. The offender then fled in an unknown direction. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of the face and was transported to Stroger hospital in critical condition.

- At 11 p.m. Saturday, in the 800 block of South Sacramento, a man, 44, was driving northbound when a white truck approached and an unknown offender began shooting into the victim's vehicle. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm and left side of the neck and drove himself to St. Mary's Hospital in good condition.

- At 10:45 p.m. Saturday, in the 4000 block of West Wilcox, a 22-year-old man was approached in the alley when an unknown vehicle approached, and an unknown offender fired shots at the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right hand and left thigh and was self-transported to Stroger hospital in good condition.

- At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, in the 11400 block of South Normal, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area and discovered a man, 25-35, laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back of the head and a handgun lying next to him. The victim was unresponsive and was taken to Christ hospital in critical condition.

- At 1:05 a.m. Sunday, in the 300 block of East 79th Street, a woman, 35 was on standing outside when an unknown offender fired shots into the crowd and fled in an unknown direction. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A man, 32 was driven to U of C hospital by a family member who related to police he was shot at the same location.

- At 11:45 p.m. Saturday, in the 5400 block of South Paulina, a group was gathered on the street when an unknown offender fired approximately 25-30 gunshots and a total of four men were struck. All four were taken to U of C hospital in various conditions. A 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and was transported in critical. A 42-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper right arm and was transported in critical. A 31-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the groin area and was transported in good condition. A 32-year-old man sustained three gunshot wounds to the right arm, elbow, and leg and was transported in good condition.

- At 2 a.m. Sunday, in the 800 block of North Latrobe, officers responded to a shots fired call and discovered two male victims on the ground. A man, 39, suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported by CFD to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A second man, 38, sustained a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was transported to Stroger hospital in critical condition. Witnesses on scene refused to cooperate with police about the incident.

- At 2:45 a.m. Sunday, in the 100 block of North Leavitt, a man, 28 was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by two unknown males of which one produced a handgun and fired shots at the victim. The victim ran and realized he had suffered three gunshot wounds to the left arm and was taken to Stroger in good condition.

- At 3:30 a.m. Sunday, in the 2500 block of South Spaulding, a woman, 23, was on the sidewalk when a black truck approached and fired shots at the victim. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition by family members who were very uncooperative with police about the incident.

- At 3:23 a.m. Sunday, in the 0-100 block of 110th Street, a man 31, was driving in his vehicle when he observed unknown males on the sidewalk and then heard shots and felt pain. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left groin and was transported by CFD to Christ hospital in good condition.

- At 3:45 a.m. Sunday, in the 11700 block of South Union, a 23-year-old man was standing on the street when an unknown offender began firing shots. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh and was transported by CFD to Christ hospital in good condition. The victim and witnesses were very uncooperative about the incident and refused to answer any questions.

- At 3:19 a.m. Sunday, in the 3300 block of West Harrison, A group of men were changing a tire on the street when a dark SUV approached and an unknown male offender exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victims and then fled northbound on Homan. A 30-year-old man was shot in the face and was pronounced on scene. A second man suffered seven gunshot wounds to the body and was transported by CFD to Mt Sinai hospital in critical condition. The third victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the legs, arms, and body and was transported by CFD to Mt Sinai hospital in critical condition.

- At 3:22 a.m. Sunday, in the 3800 block of South Archer, a man, 32, was driving northbound on Archer Avenue when an unknown vehicle approached and began shooting into the vehicle. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right abdomen and was transported by CFD to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

- At 4:08 a.m. Sunday, in the 0-100 block of South Western Avenue, a man, 41, was stopped in his vehicle when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim sustained a graze wound to the right calf and drove himself to St Mary's Hospital in good condition.

- At 3:30 a.m. Sunday, in the 5400 block of South Winchester, during an argument inside a residence between a male offender and a 25-year-old woman, the victim, a 37-year-old man, attempted to intervene when the offender produced a firearm and began firing shots in the direction of the victims. The male victim sustained one gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced on the scene, the female victim sustained one gunshot wound to her right armpit and was transported to U of C in stable condition.

- At 5 a.m. Sunday, in the 7100 block of South Bennett, A 27-year-old man was inside a parked vehicle when he heard shots and then felt pain. He was transported to U of C with one gunshot wound to his lower left abdomen in stable condition.

- At 6:44 a.m. Sunday, in the 2200 block of South Ridgeway, A 38-year-old man was outside when he heard shots and then felt pain. The victim drove to the 3800 block of West Adams where he was transported to Mt. Sinai with one gunshot wound to his left thigh in good condition.

- At 6:04 p.m. Sunday, in the 5900 block of South Indiana Avenue, a 16-year-old was near a parking lot when he was shot. The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.

- At 6:04 p.m. Sunday, in the 4400 block of West Roosevelt Road, a 24-year-old man was inside a car when he was shot in the head and leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

- At 10:34 p.m. Sunday, in the 12200 block of South Lowe, two teens were standing in the front room of a home, when someone in a car fired shots into the home. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the right ankle, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. A 19-year-old man was shot in the chin, and was taken to Christ in good condition.

- At 12:20 a.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was driving north in the 500 block of South Independence, when someone in a silver SUV shot him in the left hand. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

- At 12:40 a.m. Monday, an 18-year-old woman was driving south in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick, when someone started shooting. She suffered a graze wound to the left knee, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 17-year-old boy who was walking through the alley was shot in the left hand. He also was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

This is a developing story.