'Lost' Creator Snaps Back At Mehmet Oz Meme Attacking Senate Rival John Fetterman

By Mary Papenfuss
 3 days ago

The creator of the mega-popular 2004-2010 TV series “Lost” wasn’t having it when Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz used a meme from the program Saturday to attack Democratic rival John Fetterman .

Creator Damon Lindelof is clearly not a fan of Oz, who has been endorsed by Donald Trump .

Oz used the meme to attack Fetterman’s restricted campaign schedule in the wake of a stroke he suffered earlier this year. The image Oz posted on social media Thursday featured a photo of Fetterman in place of the (also bald) character Locke (played by Terry O’Quinn), and labeled him “Lost.”

“Still looking for John Fetterman. Let us know if you see him,” Oz sniped.

Lindelof snapped back : “He had a stroke, DOCTOR. And the island is healing him as we speak. If you actually WATCHED Lost, you’d know not to fuck with the bald guy.”

Oz, who is trailing in the polls , is seeking a way to strike back at Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. Fetterman has repeatedly accused Oz of being a carpetbagging New Jersey resident battling in Pennsylvania to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

Oz has been a longtime resident of New Jersey and used his in-laws’ address to vote in Pennsylvania in 2020, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. He also voted in Jersey as recently as 2020, according to Politico .

Fetterman recruited Snooki Polizzi of reality show “Jersey Shore” to mock Oz in a campaign video this month. She talks to “Mehmet” about his search for a “new job” in Pennsylvania away from his Jersey home. But she assures him he’ll be back soon.

Earlier this month, Oz attempted to shore up his Pennsylvania cred by posing with Philly cheesesteaks. Fetterman bashed him for that stunt, and got some trolling help from a local cheesesteak company, which Philly seemed to love.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

