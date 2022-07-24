ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1: Is French Grand Prix on TV today?

By Sports Staff
 3 days ago

Charles Leclerc will start on pole position for Ferrari at the French Grand Prix on Sunday, after finishing ahead of Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in Saturday’s qualifying session. The Monegasque’s teammate Carlos Sainz took a new engine so a grid penalty means he’ll start from almost the back of the grid.

Even so, Ferrari found a good use for him in Q3 as he allowed Leclerc to race in his slipstream, helping secure another pole. Lewis Hamilton will start in the second row after claiming fourth, with a tremendous drive by Lando Norris seeing him into P5 ahead of George Russell and Fernando Alonso .

Leclerc said after qualifying: “He [Sainz] did the perfect job and the perfect tow which helped me a lot, I gained two-tenths on that straight. It was a great job from Carlos… without him it would have been much closer so a huge thanks to him and I hope he can get into the fight. The car feels good but let’s see how it goes tomorrow.”

Sunday’s race starts at 2pm BST and we’ll have full coverage here on The Independent .

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the French Grand Prix race?

Sunday 24 July

  • Race: 2pm BST

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 with the race live on Sky Sports Main Event too. Highlights will be aired of the race on Sunday on Channel 4 at 6:30pm (BST).

What is the starting grid?

  1. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
  2. Max Verstappen - Red Bull
  3. Sergio Perez - Red Bull
  4. Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
  5. Lando Norris - McLaren
  6. George Russell - Mercedes
  7. Fernando Alonso - Alpine
  8. Yuki Tsunoda - AlphaTauri
  9. Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren
  10. Esteban Ocon - Alpine
  11. Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo
  12. Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin
  13. Alex Albon - Williams
  14. Pierre Gasly - AlphaTauri
  15. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
  16. Guanyu Zhou - Alfa Romeo
  17. Mick Schumacher - Haas
  18. Nicholas Latifi - Williams
  19. Carlos Sainz - Ferriari
  20. Kevin Magnussen - Haas

Driver championship

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 208 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 170 points

3. Sergio Perez - 151 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 133 points

5. George Russell - 128 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 109 points

7. Lando Norris - 64 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 52 points

9. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

10. Fernando Alonso - 29 points

11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo -17 points

13. Pierre Gasly - 16 points

14. Sebastian Vettel -15 points

15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points

18. Alex Albon - 3 points

19. Lance Stroll - 3 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

