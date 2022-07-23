Sports Cards: 10 Most Coveted Active NFL Players and Their Top Cards

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — There’s a long list of standout NFL wide receivers who have found their footing in Year 3, when that learning curve for complex playbooks, quarterback chemistry and super-skilled cornerbacks starts to flatten and the breakthrough on the field begins. If Justin Jefferson has yet to hit his stride, well, that’s a daunting thought for the defensive backs around the league asked to cover him in 2022 when they face the Minnesota Vikings. No player in the history of the NFL has totaled more than the 3,016 receiving yards Jefferson racked up over his first two seasons. To hear anyone associated with the Vikings tell it, including Jefferson himself, there was still plenty of meat left on the production table. “Hopefully we don’t have that comment after the season,” Jefferson said. “There’s always room for improvement, always things I need to touch upon. I’m not the best ever to play the game. There’s always stuff I need to touch upon, some weaknesses I feel that I still have.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 16 MINUTES AGO