Sports Cards: 10 Most Coveted Active NFL Players and Their Top Cards

Much like pitchers get no love in the baseball card hobby, the peak of the football card market is singularly focused on quarterbacks. There are a few exceptions, such as Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who managed to break through that barrier last season and establish hobby relevance, but for...
Free-agent wide receiver Julio Jones has agreed to a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jones is destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who made the Hall of Fame's All-2010s team. The 33-year-old led the...
For some involved in the NFL, Lamar Jackson will never be considered an elite quarterback no matter what he does on the field. A survey of NFL coaches and executives put the Baltimore Ravens star in "Tier 2" as the 10th best player in the league at his position, via Mike Sando of The Athletic.
Russell Wilson might be a nine-time Pro Bowler, but the Denver Broncos star doesn't come without some baggage in the view of one NFL general manager. "The difference with Russell is, he is a lot more high-maintenance," the GM said to Mike Sando of The Athletic. "He’s got the entourage, he needs the office at the facility, the extra hotel rooms on the road, all that stuff. It will be interesting how that dynamic works with a rookie head coach and rookie offensive coordinator, how they jell."
After trusting Carson Wentz as their starting quarterback in 2021, the Indianapolis Colts were looking for any other option this offseason. "They were telling us they would prefer anyone over him," an NFL executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic. Wentz was placed in Tier 3 in a vote of...
Kyler Murray made headlines last week not only for the massive five-year, $230.5 million contract extension he signed with the Arizona Cardinals but also for a unique homework clause put in that new deal. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the contract stipulates that the quarterback must engage...
Patience is not a virtue the NFL is known for, especially when it comes to player development. The minute a player is drafted, the clock begins ticking on their time to make an impact. The word "bust" probably gets thrown around too quickly and easily, but teams only have so much time and resources to wait on a player to blossom.
Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly getting a raise in salary for the 2022 season. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kelce and the Chiefs agreed to an adjusted contract Wednesday that will see $3 million "moved from the back of the deal to properly compensate" him.
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Jacoby Brissett will be the team's starting quarterback if Deshaun Watson is suspended. "Jacoby is our backup quarterback," Stefanski told reporters Wednesday. "If Deshaun is unavailable, Jacoby's the starter." According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Browns "privately are bracing for...
The Ohio State football team finished last year with an 11-2 record and a Rose Bowl victory, but the Buckeyes also lost to Michigan, failed to win the Big Ten title and missed out on the College Football Playoff. It was still a good season for the Buckeyes, who finished...
Alabama will add one of the top players in the 2023 recruiting class after it landed a commitment from safety Caleb Downs. The recruit announced his decision Wednesday via the Players Tribune. Downs is considered a 5-star recruit and the No. 12 overall player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports'...
Russell Wilson is expected to receive a contract extension with the Denver Broncos, but general manager George Paton didn't provide much clarity on the timeline Tuesday at training camp. "We all want Russell here a long time,” Paton told reporters. "I appreciate the question. Out of respect for his team,...
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers was apparently paying attention when Davante Adams said he was going from one Hall of Fame quarterback to another Hall of Famer. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP was asked about getting Allen Lazard back after the wide receiver skipped offseason activities in an attempt to get a new contract.
While wide receiver Deebo Samuel is present at San Francisco 49ers training camp and isn't technically holding out, he isn't taking part in practice either. According to David Lombardi of The Athletic, Samuel will do conditioning on the side Wednesday, making him a "hold-in" rather than a holdout. Lombardi added that the Niners are having contract talks with Samuel's agent, Tory Dandy, and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he had a "great talk" with Samuel.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The story of Sean Clifford and Tanner Morgan’s began on a seventh-grade football field. Their final scheduled matchup is Oct. 22 when Minnesota visits Penn State. In between, the two quarterbacks followed one another’s journeys through high school and the recruiting process, the natural ups and downs of college football and the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they’re embarking on one final destination together — a sixth and final college season. “To think that both of us, with our old asses, are still playing on the biggest stages, it’s very cool because that friendship is so deep,” Clifford said Wednesday at the Big Ten media day. “We’re still playing at the highest level and now getting to play Tanner this year, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — There’s a long list of standout NFL wide receivers who have found their footing in Year 3, when that learning curve for complex playbooks, quarterback chemistry and super-skilled cornerbacks starts to flatten and the breakthrough on the field begins. If Justin Jefferson has yet to hit his stride, well, that’s a daunting thought for the defensive backs around the league asked to cover him in 2022 when they face the Minnesota Vikings. No player in the history of the NFL has totaled more than the 3,016 receiving yards Jefferson racked up over his first two seasons. To hear anyone associated with the Vikings tell it, including Jefferson himself, there was still plenty of meat left on the production table. “Hopefully we don’t have that comment after the season,” Jefferson said. “There’s always room for improvement, always things I need to touch upon. I’m not the best ever to play the game. There’s always stuff I need to touch upon, some weaknesses I feel that I still have.”
The 2022 college football season is knocking at the door, with Week 0 sitting just over one month away. Passionate fanbases across the country, expert analysts and Twitter fingers are well-prepared for this fall. Many questions remain unanswered, from Alabama’s return to the playoffs, to the state of Texas running...
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — As chants of “R-A-I-D-E-R-S!” rang out from five tents filled with fans during Wednesday’s practice at the team’s facility, the sight of three key Las Vegas players making plays ignited further roars of applause. Tight end Darren Waller hauled in a pass on an out pattern at one end of the field. At the other, running back Josh Jacobs juked linebacker Denzel Perryman during a short pass route. Shortly later, Perryman forced a fumble with a huge hit on the goal line. And while they’re leaders in their respective units — and the trio comes with no guarantees for their futures with the team — all three had similar mindsets during the first week of camp. “I’m focused on playing right now,” said Waller, who ranks second among tight ends since 2019 with 252 receptions and 3,006 yards receiving. “My agent handles that. Whatever is going on there is whatever’s going on there. But whatever the outcome is of that, I’m here and I’m playing.”
Defensive lineman Dee Ford is no longer a member of the San Francisco 49ers. The NFC West team announced Wednesday that it had released Ford. He played the past three seasons with the 49ers after they acquired him from the Kansas City Chiefs via trade in March 2019. The Auburn...
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson will reportedly retire from the NFL due to a neck injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "SEA will officially release him with a failed physical designation," Rapoport wrote. "Under the CBA, that allows Carson to receive several million in injury protection benefits. Seattle does right by him."
In excellent news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, star wide receiver Chris Godwin was cleared for training camp, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. It was a quick turnaround for Godwin, who underwent surgery for a torn ACL on Jan. 3, and it means that fantasy players will have more clarity about his status heading into the season.
