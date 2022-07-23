ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Ferreira's 12th goal leads Dallas to 1-0 win over Salt Lake

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Jesús Ferreira scored his team-high 12th goal of the season in the 14th minute, leading Dallas to a 1-0 victory on Saturday night that ended Real Salt Lake's 10-match home unbeaten streak.

Ferreira connected with a left-footed shot from 8 yards off a pass from Paxton Pomykal after Paul Arriola intercepted a throw-in.

Ferreira is second in Major League Soccer in scoring behind New York City's Valentín Castellanos. The 21-year-old Ferreira became the second MLS player with 30 career goals and 20 assists at 21 or younger, according to Opta, behind New England's Diego Fagúndez.

Maarten Paes had five saves for Dallas (8-6-8).

RSL (9-7-6) outshot Dallas 25-7, including 5-2 on shots on target.

Zac MacMath saved one shot or RSL.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Dallas hosts the LA Galaxy and RSL visits the San Jose Earthquakes.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

