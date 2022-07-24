ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family holds benefit in honor of 5-year-old killed in drive-by shooting on July 3

By Daniela Hurtado
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

A Houston mother is hoping for answers after her 5-year-old daughter was killed in a drive-by shooting in early July.

"I'm just waiting to wake up from this nightmare," Khamaya's mom, Kristena Watters, said. Khamaya Donelson had her life taken from her on July 3.

At around 1 a.m., Watters was driving her daughter Khamaya and her 8-year-old son Khamani to get food after getting off a late shift. When coming to a stop sign, a man in a silver sedan reached out of the side window and started to shoot towards a food store. In the process, 5-year-old Khamaya and her brother were caught in the crossfire.

"He broke down for the first time. He hasn't really cried since this happened, and he got shot too. He didn't feel the bullet wound. His sister died in his arms. That's his best friend," Watters said.

They're wondering why this happened to them.

"You killed an innocent little girl. How would you feel holding your lifeless sister in your arms, shot in her face? Just over what," Watters said.

There are currently no named suspects.

While the family waits for answers and justice, the community is trying to do its part to support them.

"They don't know me from Adam and Eve. To help somebody you don't know, you're not benefitting from this. It feels good to know there are good people," Watters said.

A BBQ was held on Saturday at Perfect Choice BBQ, where proceeds would be given to the grieving family.

The family decorated mason jars with sparkles and unicorns, all things 5-year-old Khamaya is said to have loved. Khamani, who was shot in the arm and survived the shooting, made lemonade for a stand that was at the benefit.

"My secret ingredient is always love because that's what they always say and especially for my sister Khamaya Donelson," Khamani said.

The family is wrapped in love by people across the community as they cope with the unimaginable loss.

"You always need to put genuine love, so people know that it's true," Khamani said.

Khamaya's mom told ABC13 they don't want to say goodbye to the 5-year-old. Instead, they say, "See you later."

On Sunday, the family will hold services for the young girl.

Police said witnesses only described the suspect as a Black man. The motive behind the shooting is not known.

There is a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Authorities urge anyone with information on the suspects to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

