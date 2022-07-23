Riscky's Barbeque presents Rib-Eating Competition

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas College Mountain View Campus will present the 21st Annual Summer Family Magic Shows. Each evening, the show begins with walk-around, close-up magic beginning at 6:15 pm. Close-up magical artists will each perform fascinating sleights of hand with coins, cards, ropes, and other magical gadgets. Close-up artists will include Mike Smith, Geoff Grimes, Mark Miertschin, Matt Martin, and Chris Boyd.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO