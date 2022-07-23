ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Riscky's Barbeque presents Rib-Eating Competition

culturemap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Riscky’s Barbeque,...

fortworth.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
culturemap.com

MAX’s Wine Dive presents Chef’s Table Dinner

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. MAX’s Wine Dive will present Chef’s Table Dinner, a new dinner series that will alternate between the two locations in Washington and Fairview.
FAIRVIEW, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas College Mountain View Campus presents 21st Annual Family Magic Shows

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas College Mountain View Campus will present the 21st Annual Summer Family Magic Shows. Each evening, the show begins with walk-around, close-up magic beginning at 6:15 pm. Close-up magical artists will each perform fascinating sleights of hand with coins, cards, ropes, and other magical gadgets. Close-up artists will include Mike Smith, Geoff Grimes, Mark Miertschin, Matt Martin, and Chris Boyd.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Infamous sailboat built by shady Dallas contractor is on the auction block

One of Dallas' most famous boats is on the auction block: Named the Whitmar, it's a sailboat belonging to Dallas contractor James Allen "Jim" Benge, and it's being auctioned off in a bankruptcy settlement, with bidding beginning on July 28. The boat has been Benge's passion project, as well as...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy