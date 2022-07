Below is a press release from Wilmington-based Villas of Distinction:. WILMINGTON, MA — Villas of Distinction, the world’s premier luxury villa rental company, is offering a booking deal like no other in the industry as part of its “Festive in July” promotion. Customers who book a Villas of Distinction villa from July 24 to July 31, 2022, for travel between Nov. 20 – Nov. 27, 2022, and Dec.18, 2022 – Jan. 7, 2023, can receive up to a $2,000 concierge credit. The concierge credit can be used towards select services and excursions to make an unforgettable escape even more exceptional. For example, guests might embark on a private zipline tour in Mexico, a private snorkeling tour in St. Martin or hire a private chef to make a meal even more special.

