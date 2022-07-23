WILMINGTON AROUND THE WEB: The Best Stories From Wilmington’s Newspapers

Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. Do You Have Something To Say? Want Your Voice To Be Heard?. WCTV is here to help! Our fully equipped Podcasting studio is available to all active WCTV members. We will teach you everything you need to know so that you can launch your very own podcast right here in Wilmington! WCTV Membership is free to all Wilmington residents, those who work in Wilmington or are affiliated with a Wilmington organization. We are also always looking for volunteers. We will train you for productions in the studio, field productions and more! Come and learn something new, make new friends and support your community! For more information about WCTV contact Lisa Kapala, Community Relations Coordinator, at: lisa@wctv.org.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO