Wilmington, MA

WILMINGTON AROUND THE WEB: The Best Stories From Wilmington’s Newspapers

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent articles about Wilmington — published online from July 17, 2022 to July 23, 2022 — that residents...

wilmingtonapple.com

Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (July 27, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Quality Specialist at AMETEK Inc.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WCTV NEWS & NOTES: WCTV Seeking Hosts & Guests For Podcasts

Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. Do You Have Something To Say? Want Your Voice To Be Heard?. WCTV is here to help! Our fully equipped Podcasting studio is available to all active WCTV members. We will teach you everything you need to know so that you can launch your very own podcast right here in Wilmington! WCTV Membership is free to all Wilmington residents, those who work in Wilmington or are affiliated with a Wilmington organization. We are also always looking for volunteers. We will train you for productions in the studio, field productions and more! Come and learn something new, make new friends and support your community! For more information about WCTV contact Lisa Kapala, Community Relations Coordinator, at: lisa@wctv.org.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Residents Invited To Tewksbury Community Market On July 28, Featuring Whoopie Wagon, Cupcake City, Seafood Express, Polish Prince Pierogi & More

TEWKSBURY, MA – The Tewksbury Community Market is scheduled to host more than 30 vendors and community groups at Livingston Street Park (288 Livingston Street), behind the Recreation Center, on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 4pm to 7pm. The July 28 market lineup includes:. – Gaouette Farm (fresh fruits...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Paul E. Baranow, 58

WILMINGTON, MA — Paul E. Baranow, age 58, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on July 24th, following a brief illness. Paul was the beloved husband of 32 years of Cheryl (Hird) Baranow of Wilmington. He was the loving father Erin Scolastico & her husband Dave of Salem, NH and Caitlin Baranow & her boyfriend Max of Methuen. Paul was the cherished “Pops” of Hudson, Otto and Evan Scolastico. Son of the late Edward and Theresa (Mitchell) Baranow. He was the dear brother of Linda McCarthy & her husband Arthur of Plymouth, June Baranow of Weymouth, Patty Green & her husband Jack of Stoughton, Theresa Baranow of Maine, Robert Baranow & his wife Pam of Hull and the late Eddie & Kevin Baranow. Paul was the son-in-law of Bill and Marilyn Hird of Wilmington, brother-in-law of Janice Hill & her husband Bruce of Salem and Lori Hird of Portsmouth, NH. Paul is also survived by many coworkers from Highliner Foods, where he loved to work for 36 years, as well as many nieces, nephews, friends.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Wilmington, MA
Wilmington Apple

Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Seller: Michael Tkahcuk, Trustee for 706 Woburn Street NT.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

State Rep. Ken Gordon To Hold Office Hours On August 13

BURLINGTON, MA — State Representative Ken Gordon (D-Bedford), who represents Precinct 3 in Wilmington as well as all of Burlington and Bedford, will host his latest monthly office hours on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 9am at True North Coffee (204 Cambridge Street) in Burlington and at 10:30am at Peppers Grille (321 Great Road) in Bedford.
BURLINGTON, MA
#Newspapers
bostonchefs.com

Mooo….Burlington is Open

North Shore fans of Jamie Mammano’s elegant Mooo…. steakhouses in Beacon Hill and the Seaport can happily skip the drive into the city to get their aged sirloin fix closer to home as Mooo…. Burlington is now open at 86 Cambridge Street in Burlington. The space has been completely renovated following the closing of L’Andana (also a part of Mammano’s Columbus Hospitality Group) to include neutral grey and sand tones, custom tweed wallpaper, warm lighting and an all new lounge area. In addition to the main dining area there are also three fully appointed private dining rooms that can seat between 12-45 people.
BURLINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Concerts On The Common Series Continues With Joe Leary This Wednesday, July 27

WILMINGTON, MA — The 2022 Wilmington Concerts on the Common series continues this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 6:30pm to 8pm, with Joe Leary. Long time Wilmington resident Joe Leary returns, covering the likes of The Eagles, Jimmy Buffett, John Denver, Pop Country and other Acoustic Classics. Everyone is sure to sit back, relax and enjoy the memories these songs have brought us.
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Mail theft is on the rise nationally; so are check washing scams

NATICK, Mass. — With inflation spiking, scammers are working overtime to steal your hard-earned money. The latest fraud scheme involves stealing checks from mailboxes. 25 Investigates was contacted by a Natick man whose checking account was wiped out in March through a check washing scam. Our team began looking at how checks are swiped from the postal service and how consumers can better protect themselves.
NATICK, MA
Wilmington Apple

POLICE LOG for July 22: Man Forgets Gun In Dunkin Donuts’ Restroom; Tractor Trailer Gets Stuck At Middlesex Detour

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, July 22, 2022:. Porta John near baseball field at Boutwell School has been knocked over. (5:06am) Birchwood Road resident reported unemployed fraud. (10:50am) Police assisted tractor trailer stuck in detour at Middlesex Avenue and High Street....
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Educational Foundation Wants Your Unwanted Clothes, Shoes, Stuffed Animals & More

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Educational Foundation has partnered with Baystate Textiles to raise funds through an ongoing textile recycling rebate program. Bag up any of your unwanted footwear, clothing, accessories, linens and stuffed animals and place them in the donation boxes located outside each of Wilmington’s public schools. Donations can be in any condition as long as they’re clean and dry.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian Accepted Into National Association Of Counties’ Familiar Faces Leadership Network

MALDEN, MA — The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office recently announced that Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian is joining a select group of local officials as the inaugural cohort of the National Association of Counties’ Familiar Faces Leadership Network for their commitment to improving life outcomes for high-needs residents with complex behavioral health conditions.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
Wilmington Apple

BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s Villas Of Distinction Is Offering Up To A $2,000 Concierge Credit Towards 2022 Holiday Travel

Below is a press release from Wilmington-based Villas of Distinction:. WILMINGTON, MA — Villas of Distinction, the world’s premier luxury villa rental company, is offering a booking deal like no other in the industry as part of its “Festive in July” promotion. Customers who book a Villas of Distinction villa from July 24 to July 31, 2022, for travel between Nov. 20 – Nov. 27, 2022, and Dec.18, 2022 – Jan. 7, 2023, can receive up to a $2,000 concierge credit. The concierge credit can be used towards select services and excursions to make an unforgettable escape even more exceptional. For example, guests might embark on a private zipline tour in Mexico, a private snorkeling tour in St. Martin or hire a private chef to make a meal even more special.
WILMINGTON, MA

