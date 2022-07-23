WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: When, Where & What Has Been Won In Town Recently

WILMINGTON, MA — Paul E. Baranow, age 58, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on July 24th, following a brief illness. Paul was the beloved husband of 32 years of Cheryl (Hird) Baranow of Wilmington. He was the loving father Erin Scolastico & her husband Dave of Salem, NH and Caitlin Baranow & her boyfriend Max of Methuen. Paul was the cherished “Pops” of Hudson, Otto and Evan Scolastico. Son of the late Edward and Theresa (Mitchell) Baranow. He was the dear brother of Linda McCarthy & her husband Arthur of Plymouth, June Baranow of Weymouth, Patty Green & her husband Jack of Stoughton, Theresa Baranow of Maine, Robert Baranow & his wife Pam of Hull and the late Eddie & Kevin Baranow. Paul was the son-in-law of Bill and Marilyn Hird of Wilmington, brother-in-law of Janice Hill & her husband Bruce of Salem and Lori Hird of Portsmouth, NH. Paul is also survived by many coworkers from Highliner Foods, where he loved to work for 36 years, as well as many nieces, nephews, friends.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO