Wilmington, MA

WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: When, Where & What Has Been Won In Town Recently

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Jul 22, 2022 — $1,500 — Keno — SUNRISE MARKET. Fri, Jul 22, 2022 — $1,000 — $4,000,000 JUMBO CASH — COLONIAL PARK...

wilmingtonapple.com

Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Residents Invited To Tewksbury Community Market On July 28, Featuring Whoopie Wagon, Cupcake City, Seafood Express, Polish Prince Pierogi & More

TEWKSBURY, MA – The Tewksbury Community Market is scheduled to host more than 30 vendors and community groups at Livingston Street Park (288 Livingston Street), behind the Recreation Center, on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 4pm to 7pm. The July 28 market lineup includes:. – Gaouette Farm (fresh fruits...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (July 27, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Quality Specialist at AMETEK Inc. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

POLICE LOG for July 22: Man Forgets Gun In Dunkin Donuts’ Restroom; Tractor Trailer Gets Stuck At Middlesex Detour

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, July 22, 2022:. Porta John near baseball field at Boutwell School has been knocked over. (5:06am) Birchwood Road resident reported unemployed fraud. (10:50am) Police assisted tractor trailer stuck in detour at Middlesex Avenue and High Street....
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington, MA
Wilmington, MA
CBS Boston

Methuen store on lucky streak when it comes to winning lottery tickets

METHUEN -- A Methuen convenience store is on a lucky streak that customers are hoping to cash in on. "We're the number one lottery agent in the state," said Tony Amico, owner of Ted's Stateline Mobile in Methuen. "I don't take that for granted." "They're big winners. They sell a lot of winners here," said Thomas Perry of Methuen. "It's a winner. They win a lot in this store. Very good," said Joan Desell of Salem, New Hampshire.The store is gearing up for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing."If you look out at our parking lot it's full. I have three people...
Wilmington Apple

BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s Villas Of Distinction Is Offering Up To A $2,000 Concierge Credit Towards 2022 Holiday Travel

Below is a press release from Wilmington-based Villas of Distinction:. WILMINGTON, MA — Villas of Distinction, the world’s premier luxury villa rental company, is offering a booking deal like no other in the industry as part of its “Festive in July” promotion. Customers who book a Villas of Distinction villa from July 24 to July 31, 2022, for travel between Nov. 20 – Nov. 27, 2022, and Dec.18, 2022 – Jan. 7, 2023, can receive up to a $2,000 concierge credit. The concierge credit can be used towards select services and excursions to make an unforgettable escape even more exceptional. For example, guests might embark on a private zipline tour in Mexico, a private snorkeling tour in St. Martin or hire a private chef to make a meal even more special.
WILMINGTON, MA
bostonchefs.com

Mooo….Burlington is Open

North Shore fans of Jamie Mammano’s elegant Mooo…. steakhouses in Beacon Hill and the Seaport can happily skip the drive into the city to get their aged sirloin fix closer to home as Mooo…. Burlington is now open at 86 Cambridge Street in Burlington. The space has been completely renovated following the closing of L’Andana (also a part of Mammano’s Columbus Hospitality Group) to include neutral grey and sand tones, custom tweed wallpaper, warm lighting and an all new lounge area. In addition to the main dining area there are also three fully appointed private dining rooms that can seat between 12-45 people.
BURLINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Paul E. Baranow, 58

WILMINGTON, MA — Paul E. Baranow, age 58, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on July 24th, following a brief illness. Paul was the beloved husband of 32 years of Cheryl (Hird) Baranow of Wilmington. He was the loving father Erin Scolastico & her husband Dave of Salem, NH and Caitlin Baranow & her boyfriend Max of Methuen. Paul was the cherished “Pops” of Hudson, Otto and Evan Scolastico. Son of the late Edward and Theresa (Mitchell) Baranow. He was the dear brother of Linda McCarthy & her husband Arthur of Plymouth, June Baranow of Weymouth, Patty Green & her husband Jack of Stoughton, Theresa Baranow of Maine, Robert Baranow & his wife Pam of Hull and the late Eddie & Kevin Baranow. Paul was the son-in-law of Bill and Marilyn Hird of Wilmington, brother-in-law of Janice Hill & her husband Bruce of Salem and Lori Hird of Portsmouth, NH. Paul is also survived by many coworkers from Highliner Foods, where he loved to work for 36 years, as well as many nieces, nephews, friends.
WILMINGTON, MA
macaronikid.com

Bring the Family to the 35th Annual Lowell Folk Festival This Weekend

Did you know one of the largest Folk Festivals in the country takes place right here in Lowell? This weekend, from Friday July 29 to Sunday July 31, the City of Lowell will be transformed into an amazing destination featuring a huge variety of musicians, dancers and performers, all kinds of ethnic foods, folk arts & crafts, children's activities and more for the 35th annual Lowell Folk Festival. It's a wonderful family event, with opportunities to listen to and dance to all kinds of music, experience new art forms, and try new foods. All performances are free but there are items for purchase, such as foods and arts and crafts.
LOWELL, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Concerts On The Common Series Continues With Joe Leary This Wednesday, July 27

WILMINGTON, MA — The 2022 Wilmington Concerts on the Common series continues this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 6:30pm to 8pm, with Joe Leary. Long time Wilmington resident Joe Leary returns, covering the likes of The Eagles, Jimmy Buffett, John Denver, Pop Country and other Acoustic Classics. Everyone is sure to sit back, relax and enjoy the memories these songs have brought us.
WILMINGTON, MA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Most Delicious Lobster Rolls in Boston

The lobster roll concept is simple: fresh lobster meat on a soft roll in the style of a hot dog bun. Lobster rolls have become a New England tradition, but that doesn’t mean everyone agrees on how they should be prepared. In Maine, the cold preparation with mayo reigns...
BOSTON, MA

