As we hit the quiet part of the NBA season, fans have a few weeks before training camp begins in September. To help fill the void basketball will leave us with until then, I figured I would begin a weekly series diving into the developmental prospects on the Charlotte Hornets and what signs of improvement they have shown thus far. We'll take a look at what they showed during Summer League and how that may translate to playing time with the team in Charlotte or Greensboro. Be on the lookout for a new edition of the series each Monday as we try to desperately fill our lives with basketball content for the next two months. First up is rookie center Mark Williams.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO