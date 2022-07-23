ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest & Serve 2 Summonses

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between July 15, 2022 to July 21, 2022. Maxim Jose Mojica, Jr. (21, Lawrence) was served a summons for Operating...

Wilmington Apple

POLICE LOG for July 22: Man Forgets Gun In Dunkin Donuts’ Restroom; Tractor Trailer Gets Stuck At Middlesex Detour

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, July 22, 2022:. Porta John near baseball field at Boutwell School has been knocked over. (5:06am) Birchwood Road resident reported unemployed fraud. (10:50am) Police assisted tractor trailer stuck in detour at Middlesex Avenue and High Street....
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Methuen man pleads guilty to robbing Tewksbury bank at gunpoint, leading police on high-speed chase

BOSTON — A Methuen man pleaded guilty in federal court to robbing a Tewksbury bank at gunpoint and fleeing police on a motorcycle. The robbery happened Sept. 25, 2020 at Salem Five Bank. Federal prosecutors say 26-year-old Caio Costa wore a black motorcycle helmet and was armed with a loaded revolver when he went into the bank and stole more than $7,000.
METHUEN, MA
Wilmington Apple

Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian Accepted Into National Association Of Counties’ Familiar Faces Leadership Network

MALDEN, MA — The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office recently announced that Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian is joining a select group of local officials as the inaugural cohort of the National Association of Counties’ Familiar Faces Leadership Network for their commitment to improving life outcomes for high-needs residents with complex behavioral health conditions.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
whdh.com

State Police: Missing adult pulled from water at beach in Winchester

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man believed to have been missing after struggling in the water in Winchester was recovered by State Police divers on Sunday. The State Police Dive Team, Airwing, and other authorities were originally called to Sandy Beach just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a possible drowning victim.
WINCHESTER, MA
liveboston617.org

MUGSHOTS AND RECORDS RELEASED: Officers Assigned to District A-1 Arrest Seven Northeasterners for Breaking into Downtown Construction Site

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston police captain cleared of most charges

A BOSTON POLICE captain who was on paid leave for 2½ years for violating the rules of conduct returned to work earlier this year and then scored a major victory in June when a hearing officer dismissed most of the violations against him and he received just an oral reprimand for the remaining transgressions.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Mail theft is on the rise nationally; so are check washing scams

NATICK, Mass. — With inflation spiking, scammers are working overtime to steal your hard-earned money. The latest fraud scheme involves stealing checks from mailboxes. 25 Investigates was contacted by a Natick man whose checking account was wiped out in March through a check washing scam. Our team began looking at how checks are swiped from the postal service and how consumers can better protect themselves.
NATICK, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Swim with family members turns deadly for 56-year-old Massachusetts man

A family is morning the loss of a Massachusetts man who died while going out for a swim on Sunday. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after 4:30 p.m., the Winchester Police and Fire Departments, the Stoneham Fire Department, and Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a possible drowning of an adult male in Upper Mystic Lake off Sandy Beach in Winchester. Local Officers and Firefighters along with the State Police Dive Team and State Police Air Wing responded to the scene.
WINCHESTER, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Paul E. Baranow, 58

WILMINGTON, MA — Paul E. Baranow, age 58, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on July 24th, following a brief illness. Paul was the beloved husband of 32 years of Cheryl (Hird) Baranow of Wilmington. He was the loving father Erin Scolastico & her husband Dave of Salem, NH and Caitlin Baranow & her boyfriend Max of Methuen. Paul was the cherished “Pops” of Hudson, Otto and Evan Scolastico. Son of the late Edward and Theresa (Mitchell) Baranow. He was the dear brother of Linda McCarthy & her husband Arthur of Plymouth, June Baranow of Weymouth, Patty Green & her husband Jack of Stoughton, Theresa Baranow of Maine, Robert Baranow & his wife Pam of Hull and the late Eddie & Kevin Baranow. Paul was the son-in-law of Bill and Marilyn Hird of Wilmington, brother-in-law of Janice Hill & her husband Bruce of Salem and Lori Hird of Portsmouth, NH. Paul is also survived by many coworkers from Highliner Foods, where he loved to work for 36 years, as well as many nieces, nephews, friends.
WILMINGTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Salisbury, Massachusetts, Man Dies in I-495 Rollover

A Salisbury man died in a single vehicle rollover on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts on Sunday morning. Massachusetts State Police said Good Samaritans stopped when they saw the flipped over Ford Focus in the southbound median south of Route 93 around 11:25 a.m. They performed CPR on the 58-year-old man before troopers and first responders arrived.
SALISBURY, MA
liveboston617.org

Officers from B-3 Investigating 14 Round ShotSpotter on Franklin Ave Friday

On Friday, July 22 2022, at approximately 22:00 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-3 responded to the area of 1 Shandon Road on Franklin Hill for a ShotSpotter activation for 14 rounds. First arriving officers located multiple vehicles with ballistic damage as well as numerous spent shell casings throughout...
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Athol Police searching for missing man

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Athol Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man that was last seen Friday night. Police are searching for Damien Feeley, who was last seen on Friday around 9:00 p.m. Police have provided a photo of him in case anyone in the public sees him.
ATHOL, MA

