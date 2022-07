Tatum is a rescue dog based in Maine with a very unique trait — he can talk! Here is an in-depth look at his life and how he found himself a TikTok and Instagram influencer. Nicole and Charles Lever found their boy Tatum through The Pixel Fund pet rescue. Originally rescued from a high kill shelter in Georgia, Tatum found himself at a couple of different foster homes before eventually ending up in Maine.

