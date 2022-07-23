ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, MD

Traveling reptile show enthralls hundreds of KI kids

By DOUG BISHOP dbishop@kibaytimes.com
 4 days ago

STEVENSVILLE — The traveling Reptile Wonders show from Westminster visited the Kent Island Free Library, again, as it has become an annual event supported by the Friends of the Library donations, on Monday morning, July 18, as part of the annual children summer reading program.

