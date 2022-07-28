Scammers cash in on Chicago summer festivals by selling fake tickets
Here's a quick tip on festival tickets. Scammers are trying to take the festive out of festivals. According to the Better Business Bureau, there's an increase in phony tickets. RELATED: Lollapalooza 2022: Daily lineup released for Chicago music festival; single-day tickets on sale Many consumers see really good deals, typically sold through a social media link, which could turn out to be fake. Follow these tips to protect yourself from a scam:
