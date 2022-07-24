Local Houston boys track team breaking records with families of retired Super Bowl Champions

It's been a record-setting summer for the 12 and under boys 4x400 meter relay team for Dave Bethany Elite Track Club . The relay squad has broken the Gulf Association record for the Greater Houston area and the regional 4x400 record.

The team is only four seconds shy of the national mark as they head to Sacramento for the USATF National Junior Olympics Track & Field Championships.

"It's an opportunity that's in front of us," co-head coach Devonte Taylor said. "Number-wise, can it be done? Yes, it can be done. And we plan on doing it. "

"We expected to be good, but we didn't know we'd be this good," admitted co-head coach Cjay Brown. "We didn't know we'd be this close to a record that was set in 1996."

What's really cool about this: Two of the four standouts on this star-studded relay team are the sons of Super Bowl champions.

Tramon Williams Junior is the son of 14-year NFL veteran Tramon Williams, and BJ Lafell's dad is Brandon LaFell, who played in the NFL for nine years.

"The coolest part about it is it just genuinely happened," Tramon Williams told ABC13 about his son sharing a relay team with LaFell's son. "I would say it's a coincidence Brandon stays close to us, and our kids like each other."

"It's great to be around other athletes now that we're retired and have our kids growing up with each other, working hard with each other," LaFell said. "It's great to have that family around you."