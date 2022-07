Marking a turning point for the British rock The Kinks, as they transitioned from their former label Pye to RCA after releasing their ninth album Percy, a soundtrack to the British comedy of the same name, 1971 and ’72 were pivotal years for the band with the back-to-back releases of Muswell Hillbillies and Everybody’s in Show-Biz, respectively. These years also led the band deeper into the U.S. with two nights playing Carnegie Hall in New York City in 1972, the live recordings that would create the band’s double album, Everybody’s In Show-Biz – Everybody’s A Star.

