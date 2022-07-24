ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Cruz Makes Crass Crack About Gender Pronouns, Met With Cheers

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
 3 days ago

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took a callous jab at gender pronouns while at a conservative student conference this week.

Critics quipped that he welcomed people to use the word “ass” when referring to him. And many were happy to comply.

“I talked to a student recently at one of our woke college campuses who said she is required in every class to introduce herself and to give her pronouns,” Cruz recounted Friday at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida. “Well, my name is Ted Cruz and my pronoun is ‘kiss my ass.’”

But the comment pretty much doubled as yet another self-own for the Texas senator, serving as pure gasoline for folks on Twitter.

Cruz’s Friday remarks came days after his denouncement of the 2015 Supreme Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that legalized same-sex marriage.

Following the court’s June reversal of Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas delivered a concurring opinion stating the Supreme Court had “a duty to ‘correct the error’ established” in the Obergefell decision. Cruz followed up by saying the court was “clearly wrong” and “overreaching” in the landmark gay rights case.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

mauicarol1
4d ago

I don’t understand what is happening in this World today. I’ve never heard politicians talk like this. How do you teach your kids to respect alders and be polite when people in higher positions talk like this. So sad. But he did get a laugh out of the “children”. Good for him

Betty Torres
3d ago

When Trump took office, he gave permission for obscene language. It was his way to communicate and reach out to the common voter. This is why Trump became one of their kind. He is very elementary and lacks skillfulness when giving a speech. Thats why he always trashed a script that was written for him, it wasn't how he talked to his supporters. Trump will substitutes profanities because he lacks a vocabulary. Listen to one of Trump's rallies, and you will understand why his verbal filth has become the norm. Trump gave permission to use foul language to his supporters and far right cronnies instead of being respectful and professional, like all the other Presidents of our time.

Larry Vasquez
3d ago

Ted Cruz is an embarrassment to his ecnthicity and what America is all about the Raza has more respect respect for the constitution than any culture in this country

Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
Business Insider

House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024

Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
Salon

Ginni Thomas said she “can’t wait” for Jan. 6 interview. Now her lawyer says it’s too “stressful”

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) An attorney for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas argued that she should not have...
Business Insider

POLITICO

