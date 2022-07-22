Columbus Zoo koala, Thoar, dies at 6 years old

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A woman outside a mobile home made a frantic 911 call Sunday before three people died, including a Clark County Sheriff's deputy. The woman, whose name was indistinct on the nearly 9-minute call to 911, said the woman, later identified as 47-year-old Jodie Arbuckle, had entered a mobile home through a window. The woman on 911 said she was on speaker phone with Arbuckle when she heard a man, identified as Arbuckle's son, Cole White, scream. Afterward, Jodie wasn't responding when she yelled for her from outside the home.

