Columbus, OH

Columbus Zoo koala, Thoar, dies at 6 years old

By Jarrod Clay
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Friday the death of its 6-year-old koala, Thoar. The zoo said Thoar was humanely euthanized on Monday after his health had...

Food distribution helping families struggling with inflation

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A mass food distribution in Greene County is helping hundreds of families struggling with high prices. The Foodbank partnered with CareSource to distribute a variety of fresh food Tuesday morning at the Wright State University Nutter Center. Jesse Reed, director of Life Services at CareSource, said...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Yellow Springs Street Fair returns on October 8

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Yellow Springs Street Fair will be back on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The Yellow Springs, Ohio Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to come and "Experience Yellow Springs." Two music stages, a beer garden, live street performers, more than 200 vendors,...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Fairborn hosting Dayton Navy Week with events on July 26 and 27

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Representatives from Naval History and Heritage Command will be in Fairborn on July 26 and 27 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. to interact with the public about Dayton Navy Week and the connection between the Navy, Dayton, and Fairborn. Ms. Mimosa Whiting, of the Naval History &...
FAIRBORN, OH
U.S. Navy visiting Miami Valley for Navy week

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- Navy Week is making a stop in the Miami Valley Tuesday and Wednesday. Representatives from Naval History and Heritage Command are at the Miami Valley Military History Museum, to interact with the public about the connection between the Navy, Dayton, and Fairborn. Navy Week is designed...
FAIRBORN, OH
Funeral arrangements released for Deputy Matthew Yates

UPDATE: Funeral arrangements have been made for Clark County Sheriff Deputy Matthew Yates, according to his obituary. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 31 from 3-8 p.m. at First Christian Church on 3638 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield, Ohio. The funeral will take place on Monday, August 1 at...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
AAA helping travelers navigate airport's TSA

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Travel bookings are on the rise for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023, according to AAA. AAA is hosting TSA pre-check events at area retail locations for residents in the Miami Valley planning to travel by air. Travelers who have enrolled get expedited and streamlined screening at airport security checkpoints minimizing health risks. Travelers will no longer need to remove shoes, light jackets, belts, laptops or 3-1-1 liquds.
DAYTON, OH
Clark County 911 call: 'She went inside for her son ... I heard her scream'

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A woman outside a mobile home made a frantic 911 call Sunday before three people died, including a Clark County Sheriff's deputy. The woman, whose name was indistinct on the nearly 9-minute call to 911, said the woman, later identified as 47-year-old Jodie Arbuckle, had entered a mobile home through a window. The woman on 911 said she was on speaker phone with Arbuckle when she heard a man, identified as Arbuckle's son, Cole White, scream. Afterward, Jodie wasn't responding when she yelled for her from outside the home.
CLARK COUNTY, OH

