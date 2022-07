Does anyone know what happened to the old Baton Rouge Blueprint that used to be on St. Ferdinand Street? I’m looking to see who may would have their old records. If anyone. Was that the triangle-shaped building where the BRSO office is now? Looks like there is a roof top bar or something that they were building on it, but then I saw a Shell Oil logo in the lobby window.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO