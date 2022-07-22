ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

Travels With Charlie: Battle of Caulk's Field

WBOC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWBOC's Charles Paparella visited the historical marker in...

www.wboc.com

whatsupmag.com

Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival Returns to Eastern Shore for 6th Year

Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Best Summer Fun Value and Supporting a Great Cause. Cordova, MD. – Now it its 6th year, the Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival is set to fly away August 5-7, 2022 in Cordova, MD at Triple Creek Vineyard. There is nothing...
CORDOVA, MD
idesignarch.com

Neo-Colonial Style Waterfront Estate on the Eastern Shore

This refined residence in Centreville, Maryland in Queen Anne’s County east of Annapolis, is a magical haven with beautiful gardens and dramatic water views. The main house features Neo-Colonial style façade with clapboard shutters. The estate sits on more than 150 acres of land overlooking the Chester River....
CENTREVILLE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Checking up on the Brandon Road fire dogs

BALDWIN, Md. — Last Wednesday, a man was injured and 10 of his dogs had to be rescued after his house caught fire in Rodgers Forge. The following Monday, WMAR-2 news learned that the owner reclaimed only four of those Pointer dogs. As of now the other six remain...
BALDWIN, MD
NottinghamMD.com

BOOM ALERT: Aberdeen Proving Ground announces testing schedule for week of July 25

ABERDEEN, MD—Loud noise alert! Aberdeen Proving Ground officials have announced that the base will conduct firing tests this week. APG has daytime and nighttime testing and training scheduled daily Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Testing will include military weapons and watercraft visible during the daytime and nighttime hours. The surrounding communities may … Continue reading "BOOM ALERT: Aberdeen Proving Ground announces testing schedule for week of July 25" The post BOOM ALERT: Aberdeen Proving Ground announces testing schedule for week of July 25 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD
chesapeakefamily.com

Summer Fun: Hike Bacon Ridge Natural Area

Take the family out for a self-guided history hike of the Bacon Ridge Natural Area. The Scenic Rivers Land Trust has prepared materials to help you explore for landscape clues in the history-rich Bacon Ridge Natural Area. You’ll learn how humans and nature have interacted to make the landscape we see today, all while enjoying the beautiful 1000+ acre protected forest. The hike is between 2 to 4 miles on an unpaved trail through the woods.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Hogan Announces $10M in Grant Awards to Combat Opioid Epidemic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland's Opioid Operational Command Center on Tuesday announced $10 million in block and competitive grant awards to help support programs around the state to address the opioid crisis. The grant funding, which will be distributed between July 2022 and June 2023, will be...
MARYLAND STATE
thesunpapers.com

Cambridge at the Castle hosts Christmas in July

The Tender Adult Day Center & Caregiver Support Services held its first annual Christmas in July fundraiser on the 19th at Moorestown’s Cambridge Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, an event that included games and giveaways. “We were just looking for a fun way to connect with the community, do something...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
talbotspy.org

Plein Air Easton 2022: And the Winners Are…

The Spy quickly took a peek at the Plein Air Easton 2022 award ceremony on Facebook last night to check out the winners of this major art event for the Mid-Shore and from coast to coast. Once again, the Avalon Foundation, which sponsors the international fine arts competition, found the perfect judge to evaluate the scores of fantastic art and artists who have called Talbot County their home for the last week.
EASTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Late-night rowdy crowds sparks call to action in Federal Hill

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Residents in Federal Hill are complaining about the rowdy behavior of the late-night party crowd that's spilling into the streets. A video posted online this week shows a crowd of people in Federal Hill Saturday night. Some of them twerking in the middle of Charles Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Margaret Susie Johnson

Margaret Susie Johnson, 80, of Mardela Springs, MD, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, MD. Born in Cambridge, MD, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Mildred (Sands) Brinsfield. She lived on the family farm in Vienna until she met and...
MARDELA SPRINGS, MD

