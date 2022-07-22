Travels With Charlie: Battle of Caulk's Field

Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Best Summer Fun Value and Supporting a Great Cause. Cordova, MD. – Now it its 6th year, the Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival is set to fly away August 5-7, 2022 in Cordova, MD at Triple Creek Vineyard. There is nothing...
TOWSON, Md (WMAR) — It’s one of the best kept secrets in Baltimore County: boat rentals. At Loch Raven Fishing Center, the Department of Recreation and Parks offers row boat, kayak and electric motor boat rentals. It’s first come first serve, $30 and under for the whole day.
This refined residence in Centreville, Maryland in Queen Anne’s County east of Annapolis, is a magical haven with beautiful gardens and dramatic water views. The main house features Neo-Colonial style façade with clapboard shutters. The estate sits on more than 150 acres of land overlooking the Chester River....
BALDWIN, Md. — Last Wednesday, a man was injured and 10 of his dogs had to be rescued after his house caught fire in Rodgers Forge. The following Monday, WMAR-2 news learned that the owner reclaimed only four of those Pointer dogs. As of now the other six remain...
ABERDEEN, MD—Loud noise alert! Aberdeen Proving Ground officials have announced that the base will conduct firing tests this week. APG has daytime and nighttime testing and training scheduled daily Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Testing will include military weapons and watercraft visible during the daytime and nighttime hours. The surrounding communities may …
Continue reading "BOOM ALERT: Aberdeen Proving Ground announces testing schedule for week of July 25"
The post BOOM ALERT: Aberdeen Proving Ground announces testing schedule for week of July 25 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
A family of six - including one child - suffered burns after a fuel malfunction sparked a flash fire onboard a boat Friday evening in the Kent Island area of Queen Anne's County. Kimberly Claxton Korman posted on Facebook:. "What started off as a wonderful day with our family of...
It’s not unusual for an Italian restaurant to offer Italian wines, but at Lupo Italian Kitchen in Rehoboth Beach, nearly all wine on the list comes from that country. (Two dessert wines are from Portugal.) The carefully cultivated list is one reason why Lupo Italian Kitchen is one of...
Take the family out for a self-guided history hike of the Bacon Ridge Natural Area. The Scenic Rivers Land Trust has prepared materials to help you explore for landscape clues in the history-rich Bacon Ridge Natural Area. You’ll learn how humans and nature have interacted to make the landscape we see today, all while enjoying the beautiful 1000+ acre protected forest. The hike is between 2 to 4 miles on an unpaved trail through the woods.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland's Opioid Operational Command Center on Tuesday announced $10 million in block and competitive grant awards to help support programs around the state to address the opioid crisis. The grant funding, which will be distributed between July 2022 and June 2023, will be...
BALTIMORE — In the past week, there have been four Maryland Lottery winners. The winners live in Clinton, Edgewater, Elkridge, and Ellicott City. On July 18, the big winner was a Powerball score of $150,000. Also, the Mega Millions continues to climb beyond half a billion dollars; six players...
The Tender Adult Day Center & Caregiver Support Services held its first annual Christmas in July fundraiser on the 19th at Moorestown’s Cambridge Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, an event that included games and giveaways. “We were just looking for a fun way to connect with the community, do something...
A popular discount store chain recently opened a new location in Maryland. A new Dollar General store location recently opened at 2429 Frederick Avenue in Baltimore. The new store offers residents a convenient place to shop for everyday items at discount prices.
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder has announced Young Sook Kim of Baltimore City as the recipient of the May “Unsung Heroes of Maryland Agriculture” award. After immigrating to Baltimore from South Korea in 1980, Young Sook worked a small family farm with...
Volunteers with the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Washington Boro, Lancaster County, made a plea earlier this week to all those who have wrapped lanternfly tape around their trees as a way to catch them. Take the tape down or cover it, the center said in a Facebook post. Too...
The Spy quickly took a peek at the Plein Air Easton 2022 award ceremony on Facebook last night to check out the winners of this major art event for the Mid-Shore and from coast to coast. Once again, the Avalon Foundation, which sponsors the international fine arts competition, found the perfect judge to evaluate the scores of fantastic art and artists who have called Talbot County their home for the last week.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Residents in Federal Hill are complaining about the rowdy behavior of the late-night party crowd that's spilling into the streets. A video posted online this week shows a crowd of people in Federal Hill Saturday night. Some of them twerking in the middle of Charles Street.
Margaret Susie Johnson, 80, of Mardela Springs, MD, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, MD. Born in Cambridge, MD, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Mildred (Sands) Brinsfield. She lived on the family farm in Vienna until she met and...
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. While the pandemic’s worst effects ease, death rates decline, and vaccination rates rise,...
If you’re looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience it’s about time you visited one of these eight highly-rated buffets in Maryland. Whether you like classic American comfort food or Asian cuisine, you’ll be sure to find your new favorite restaurant on this list.
Comments / 0