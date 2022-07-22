Travels With Charlie: Battle of Caulk's Field

Take the family out for a self-guided history hike of the Bacon Ridge Natural Area. The Scenic Rivers Land Trust has prepared materials to help you explore for landscape clues in the history-rich Bacon Ridge Natural Area. You’ll learn how humans and nature have interacted to make the landscape we see today, all while enjoying the beautiful 1000+ acre protected forest. The hike is between 2 to 4 miles on an unpaved trail through the woods.

