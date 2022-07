KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody Monday after authorities said he was indicted for the murder of a pregnant woman’s fetus and for assaulting her. The Knoxville Police Department said Payton McCarty, 26, was indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury last week for felony murder, vehicular homicide, aggravated assault and attempted kidnapping.

