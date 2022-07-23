ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Trump rails against Jan. 6 committee during AZ rally

By Jared Gans
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37aMCt_0gqbxpbG00

(The Hill) – Former President Trump attacked the work of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at a rally supporting several candidates in Arizona on Friday.

Trump held a rally in Prescott Valley to support his endorsed candidate for governor, Kari Lake, and his endorsed candidate for Senate, Blake Masters. During his speech, he said he was watching the committee’s most recent hearing on Thursday, which focused on Trump’s actions as the riot took place at the Capitol building, and called it a “hoax.”

Trump also denied testimony that Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, gave to the committee last month.

Hutchinson said Tony Ornato, Trump’s deputy chief of staff at the time, told her about an incident in the presidential vehicle on Jan. 6 in which Trump became heated when he was told he could not go to the Capitol following his speech at the Ellipse that day. She said Ornato told her that Trump attempted to grab the steering wheel of the vehicle and lunged at a Secret Service agent.

Hutchinson testified that Robert Engel, the agent that Trump allegedly lunged at, was present when Ornato told her of the incident and Engel did not dispute any details.

Trump denied Hutchinson’s account, saying he would not have done that and could not physically have. He praised the Secret Service for denying the account.

Ornato and Engel have said they would be willing to testify to dispute Hutchinson’s testimony on the incident.

But the House Jan. 6 committee showed additional witnesses at its hearing on Thursday that seem to support Hutchinson’s testimony.

Video testimony of a retired Washington, D.C., police officer who was part of the presidential motorcade on Jan. 6 showed him saying that he was told Trump was “adamant” about going to the Capitol and engaged in a “heated discussion” about it. An unidentified former White House employee said Trump was “irate” at not being able to go to the Capitol.

Trump criticized members of the committee, specifically Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), as well.

He said what the “corrupt establishment” is doing to him is about preserving their power. He claimed his opponents will damage him in any way they can.

Trump also attacked Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R), who testified at a Jan. 6 committee hearing last month. Bowers testified that Trump and his former attorney Rudy Giuliani pressured him to overturn President Biden’s victory in Arizona, but Bowers refused and rejected Trump’s false claims of voter fraud.

Bowers is currently running for a seat in the Arizona state Senate, and Trump has endorsed his opponent, state Sen. David Farnsworth (R).

Trump said Bowers is a “RINO coward” — “RINO” meaning “Republican in name only.” He said Bowers “disgraced” the state of Arizona and “did nothing” on election integrity.

Trump said if he renounced his views, agreed to stay silent and said he would not run for any future political office, “the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop.” But he said he cannot do that.

Trump’s speech comes over the same weekend that former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Arizona to campaign for his endorsed candidate in the governor’s race, Karrin Taylor Robson.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Local entertainer dies

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley is remembering a local entertainer who died after a long battle with cancer. Steve Fazzini passed away Wednesday at his home in Boardman. For years, he performed at church festivals, nursing homes and private events. Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti said he’s known...
BOARDMAN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
WKBN

Report: Steelers cut ties with running back

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing running back Trey Edmunds. Edmunds has appeared in 21 games for Pittsburgh over the last four seasons, predominantly as a special teams player. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with New Orleans...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

Local pizza shop moving to new location

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local pizza shop is making a move down Mahoning Avenue to a new location in Austintown. Emmanuel’s Pizza and Restaurant is moving from its location at 3212 Mahoning Avenue to Abigail’s Bakery Creations at 4930 Mahoning Avenue. That’s about two miles west of Emmanuel’s current location.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WKBN

Local funeral director sentenced for OVI

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- A funeral director from Salem was in Columbiana County Municipal Court on Wednesday answering OVI charges. Robert Greenisen, 56, of Salem, entered a no contest plea and was found guilty of OVI. It was his second offense, according to Columbiana County court records. He was ordered to...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
WKBN

Local mom charged after child found in swimming pool

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- A woman from Campbell turned herself in to police on Friday after an incident where her seven-year-old daughter was found in a neighbor’s small pool. Police said that this incident occurred just before 8 a.m. on July 11 in the front yard of a house on Chambers Street.
CAMPBELL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Az#Senate#Trump White House#The Secret Service
WKBN

Local drive-in fast food joint opening to public on Monday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The “Galley Boys” are already being cooked at Swensons in Boardman. The new restaurant is holding six pre-opening events that are by invitation only or have been pre-sold. It’s a way for the 75 workers to practice their “sprint and smile” approach, serving...
BOARDMAN, OH
WKBN

Man pleads guilty in middle of rape trial, sentenced

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Side man charged with the rape of a 1-year-old girl entered a guilty plea Tuesday in the middle of his trial. Ronald Paris, 28, of Roy Street, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison by Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to a first-degree felony charge of rape.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Reports: Man 2 times over limit for OVI had a loaded gun in his car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said was over two times the legal limit for driving drunk also had a loaded gun in his car. Keith Moore, 59, of Chicago Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail early Saturday on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and several traffic violations. He is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WKBN

Pet boa constrictor strangles owner; police investigate

FOGELSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A man’s pet boa constrictor wrapped itself around his neck, sending him to a hospital, where he died several days later, authorities in Pennsylvania said. Elliot Senseman, 27, died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner’s office said. The...
FOGELSVILLE, PA
WKBN

19-year-old dies in alleged alcohol-involved crash

MINFORD, OH (WOWK) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Portsmouth Post and Ohio Investigative Unit are investigating a suspected alcohol-involved fatal crash that happened on Sunday around 3:45 a.m. According to OSHP, the crash was on Blue Run Road near Isaac Rickey Road in Madison Township, Ohio. 19-year-old Joshua...
MINFORD, OH
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy