Marshall, MO

Jaguars prevail over Marshall in Show-Me State soccer tournament

By Alan Morgensztern
Columbia Missourian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo kick off Pool A of the U17-U19 boys soccer division, team Jaguars...

www.columbiamissourian.com

Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge alum Dubinski climbs into tie for third at MGA Stroke Play Championship

At the halfway stage of the Missouri Stroke Play Championship, former Rock Bridge standout Hudson Dubinski is just two strokes back of the lead. Dubinski, who started Tuesday’s second round even par, posted a 3-under 69 to end the day tied for third at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.
Columbia Missourian

Braggin' Rights game scheduled for Dec. 22

Dennis Gates’ first taste of the Braggin’ Rights game will come Dec. 22, Missouri announced in a news release Tuesday. Missouri men’s basketball will face Illinois at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, marking the second straight season the game has been played in that location and on that date. The time of the game as well as television and ticketing details will be announced at a later date, per the release.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Columbia Missourian

Janet Rose Goodson, June 21, 1934 — July 25, 2022

Janet Rose Goodson of Columbia passed away on July 25, 2022, at Lenoir Woods. Jan was born on June 21, 1934, in Kirksville, Missouri to Downing and Virginia Alice Cottey Huffman. She was raised on a farm in Knox County. She was wed to Bill Kelley in 1953 in Knox City, Missouri. Two children, Brett Kelley and Tracy Kelley Zanone were born from this marriage. She wed William Bentzen in 1969 and he passed away in 1991. She married a high school sweetheart Bill Goodson, July 19, 2003. She was a kind, caring, and gentle person who had many, many friends.
COLUMBIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri State Fair Preparing For Thousands Of Exhibitors

This year’s Missouri State Fair will be hosting thousands of exhibitors for animal competitions again this year. Mark Wolfe is the director of the Missouri State Fair. This year’s Missouri State Fair runs August 11th through the 21st in Sedalia.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

DAVID ROSMAN: Moving to a new home is no longer any fun

When was the last time you moved? Kathy and I are old enough that moving is not as much fun as when we were in college. I remember moving from Hicksville, Long Island, New York to St. Louis to attend college in 1971. All my worldly belongings fit in the trunk and back seat of a 1970 Camaro.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

C.W. DAWSON: Associate circuit judge race is one to watch

Columbians will have the opportunity to cast their ballots on Tuesday in what is shaping up as an interesting election. One race has captured my attention. The race for Boone County associate circuit judge for District 10 between Kayla Jackson-Williams and Angela Peterson is truly one to watch. About opinions...
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for July 25, 2022

Judith Ann Hinch, 55, of Hallsville died July 10, 2022. A visitation will be held at 7 p.m. July 29 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave. A funeral will be held at 6 p.m. on July 30. Alice Boyce, 65, of Columbia died July 23, 2022. A celebration...
KMZU

Head on collision leads to multiple injuries

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. – A head on collision on Highway 50 causes multiple injuries for those involved. A report issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at approximately 7:18 a.m., east of MO-135. Westbound driver, 23-year-old Tyler C. Woods, of Lee’s Summit, crossed over the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle, driven by 60-year-old Anna C. Buchanan, of Sedalia, head on.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Meet the candidate: Shannon Martin makes a run for recorder of deeds

Shannon Martin is a sixth-generation Boone County resident but a first- generation politician. Her family has called the county home for six generations, and Martin graduated from Hallsville High School and Columbia College. She's lived in Columbia since she entered the work force after high school, raised her child as a single mother and is currently a caretaker for her father.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Mary Elizabeth Wood, 1933 — 2022

Mary Elizabeth Wood, 89, of Columbia passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Riverdell Care Center in Boonville, Missouri. She was born on April 26, 1933, in Pasadena, California, the daughter of Victor and Evelyn (Avery) Wadlund. Mary graduated in 1951 from Springfield High School in Springfield, Pennsylvania. She...
COLUMBIA, MO
kchi.com

Polo Man Arrested By Troopers

A Polo man was arrested by State Troopers in Caldwell CountyMonday night. Forty-five-year-old Derek R Rosendahl was arrested on a Clay County warrant for a traffic violation. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chautauqua Vendors Must Pass The Jury

The 37th annual Chautauqua in the Park is September 10th & 11th at Simpson Park in Chillicothe. Chillicothe Chamber Director Crystal Narr says this is not a simple craft fair. Narr says as a juried show, the vendor items are reviewed before they are accepted for the show. Vendor applications...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Despite the hot weather hundreds attended the Boone County Fair

The annual Boone County Fair concluded on Saturday after several days of different livestock shows, rides, games, performances, vendors and swine races. Despite the hot weather hundreds attended the fair this year. The fair offers the chance for friends and family to have fun and spend time together whether it's riding the Ferris wheel together or attending the ham breakfast.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Insider Blog: Rounds of much needed rain and storms expected this week

After an extremely warm week across Mid-Missouri and much of the country, we'll finally see a big pattern change next week with cooler temperatures and daily chances of much needed rain. High temperatures topped out in the triple digits Thursday through Sunday, with many areas still reaching the upper 90s...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Grain Belt Express project a disservice to landowners

To Michael Polsky, chief executive officer, Invenergy:. We write to you concerning the recently announced Grain Belt Express Tiger Connector transmission line slated to be built in Audrain, Callaway and Monroe counties in Missouri. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion...
Awesome 92.3

Warrensburg Woman Injured After Scooter Hits Animal

A Warrensburg woman was injured Sunday night in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2021 Geely 20 Series Scooter was on Business 13, just south of SE 190th Road after 8:30 p.m., when it struck an animal in the roadway. The...
WARRENSBURG, MO

