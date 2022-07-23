Jaguars prevail over Marshall in Show-Me State soccer tournament

Janet Rose Goodson of Columbia passed away on July 25, 2022, at Lenoir Woods. Jan was born on June 21, 1934, in Kirksville, Missouri to Downing and Virginia Alice Cottey Huffman. She was raised on a farm in Knox County. She was wed to Bill Kelley in 1953 in Knox City, Missouri. Two children, Brett Kelley and Tracy Kelley Zanone were born from this marriage. She wed William Bentzen in 1969 and he passed away in 1991. She married a high school sweetheart Bill Goodson, July 19, 2003. She was a kind, caring, and gentle person who had many, many friends.

