ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

'Mayor of the Morning' nickname works for Wideman

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL -- Late last year, the Widemans got the best early Christmas gift around. Chris and his wife, Caroline, welcomed their first child, Henry, into the world on December 14 in St. Louis. Seven months later, the Canadiens' defenseman is relishing everything about fatherhood - even the daily wake-up...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEEI Sports Radio

What Matthew Tkachuk trade, extension mean for David Pastrnak, Bruins

In case you missed it, the NHL came through with a true blockbuster trade late Friday night. The Calgary Flames sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a first-round pick. That’s two of the top eight scorers in the NHL last season (Tkachuk and Huberdeau) switching places, with a very good defenseman (Weegar) involved as well.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

What Marchand told Montgomery in first conversation with new B's coach

The Boston Bruins' new head coach Jim Montgomery went on the "Cam & Strick Podcast" for an episode released on Tuesday. Early in the episode, Montgomery described Boston as "the best" sports city, claiming that the atmosphere is "next-level." "I do feel I'm really lucky in the situation I'm going...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Mike Matheson
Person
Rem Pitlick
Person
Ryan Poehling
Person
Jeff Petry
NHL

Detroit signs Robert Hagg to one-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $800,000. Hagg, 27, split the 2021-22 season between the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, recording nine points (1-8-9) and 35 penalty minutes in 64 games. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner has skated in 300 career NHL games with the Panthers (2021-22), Sabres (2021-22) and Philadelphia Flyers (2016-21), notching 56 points (14-42-56), a plus-four rating and 178 penalty minutes. He also registered three assists in 14 postseason appearances with the Flyers, helping the team reach the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additionally, Hagg has compiled 50 points (16-34-50) and 142 penalty minutes in 202 games with the American Hockey League's Adirondack/Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2013-17.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Ottawa Senators sign forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contra

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contract. The agreement holds a value $750,000 in the National Hockey League and $170,000 in the American Hockey League. A native of Roblin, Man., Hawryluk, 26, spent the 2021-22 campaign with...
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Oilers sign Puljujarvi to one-year contract

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have signed Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, $3 million contract. The 24-year-old Finnish forward has scored 46 goals and 98 points in 259 career NHL games, all with Edmonton, including a career-high 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 65 games last season. The fourth-overall...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Widemans
Yardbarker

Blues Weekly: Tkachuk, Trade Talk, Early Lineup Ideas, & More

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong continues to lean on his veterans despite their bad contracts and no-trade clauses. This plan doesn’t seem like it will work out, but I could be wrong. Blues Lose Out on Tkachuk Trade. On Saturday, the Florida Panthers traded Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman Mackenzie Weegar,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

BLOG: Hitting the links for Hyman

TORONTO, ON - The Oilers GTA crew was out in full force on Monday to hit the links in support of teammate Zach Hyman and his Celebrity Golf Classic at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. Team captain Connor McDavid, as well as defencemen Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard, forwards Ryan...
GOLF
NHL

VGK Host "Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale" at City National Arena

VEGAS (July 25, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, July 25, that the team will host the "Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale" at City National Arena on Wednesday, July 27. Fans will have the exclusive opportunity to shop for official team gear and authentic hockey equipment on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT, or until supplies last.
NHL
NHL

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Henry Bowlby

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that forward Henry Bowlby has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract. Bowlby, 25, skated in 64 games in 2021-22 with Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, producing 28 points (12-16-28). The 6-foot-2, 195-pound native...
SUNRISE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

BLOG: Campbell's personality is positively perfect for Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB - The recently signed Jack Campbell has a dual reputation among the Oilers players. Good guy. Great goaltender. "An amazing person. Very nice guy. As a goaltender, he's somebody who just tries to push the envelope and push his abilities as far as he can with his work ethic," Zach Hyman said. "I think that will fit really seamlessly into the group that we have here, just extremely talented and competitive. A great addition for us."
NHL
NHL

Ducks Sign Lundestrom to Two-Year Contract Extension

The Ducks have signed center Isac Lundestrom to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 NHL season. Lundestrom, 22 (11/6/99), has collected 22-22=44 points and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 151 career games with the Ducks since his debut in 2018-19. The 6-0, 193-pound forward scored 16-13=29 points with 14 PIM in 80 games in 2021-22, establishing career highs in points, goals, assists, shorthanded goals (4) and appearances. He tied the franchise record for single-season shorthanded goals (also Corey Perry in 2010-11), while ranking tied for third among NHL leaders in the category.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Color of Hockey: Jade Iginla wins gold with Hall of Fame father watching

Jarome's daughter overcomes injury to play for Canada at Under-18 Women's World Championship. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Jade Iginla, the daughter of Hockey Hall of Fame forward Jarome Iginla, who won a gold medal with Canada at the IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship.
NHL
NHL

Brown to have No. 23 retired by Kings on Feb. 11

Forward will also have statue unveiled, captained Los Angeles to two Stanley Cup championships. Dustin Brown will have his No. 23 retired by the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 11 before they play the Pittsburgh Penguins at Crypto.com Arena. The 37-year-old forward, who retired after the Kings were eliminated with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

TKACHUK: 'This is a dream spot for me'

After being acquired by the Florida Panthers in a blockbuster trade, Matthew Tkachuk greeted the media at FLA Live Arena on Monday. It's been a few days, but I don't think it's fully sunk in just yet. As I was driving into the arena this morning for the press conference,...
FLORIDA STATE
NHL

Stars hire DeBoer as coach, sign forward Marchment

Add Miller for defensive depth in bid to return to playoffs. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Dallas Stars:. 2021-22 season: 46-30-6, fourth in Central Division;...
NHL
NHL

Sharks Name David Quinn Head Coach

SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier today announced that the team has named David Quinn as head coach. Quinn will serve as the tenth head coach in franchise history. "David has successfully coached at several different levels in his hockey career, including with Team...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Coyotes Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Winner John Madden as Assistant Coach

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA --- Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the club has named three-time Stanley Cup Champion John Madden as the team's new assistant coach. "We are very pleased to add John to André Tourigny's coaching staff," said Armstrong. "John is an experienced coach and a three-time...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy