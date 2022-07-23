ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Jonathan Bastian

kcrw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Bastian is an award-winning public radio host. Prior to KCRW he worked for Louisville's NPR station...

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Dr. Fauci, Roberta Flack and Zora Neale Hurston Documentaries on the Way, PBS Boss Announces

Click here to read the full article. PBS’ “American Masters” series will chronicle the life and work of Dr. Anthony Fauci in the documentary “Tony – A Year in the Life of Dr. Anthony Fauci,” PBS president/CEO Paula Kerger announced on Wednesday. The doc, which the public broadcaster revealed during its portion of the Television Critics Assn. press tour, will air in spring 2023. According to PBS, the doc followed Fauci for 14 months, starting with Inauguration Day 2021 — nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, gaining access “in his office and in the corridors of power as he battles...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy