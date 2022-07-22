ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are outdoor workers doing to beat the heat?

 4 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With all of the heat we’ve been seeing over the last few days, we wanted to get some tips on how you can stay safe if you have to be outside. “Obviously temperatures are soaring right now and the heat, it does affect us like anyone else,” said...

KHBS

Keeping your lawn green in the heat

ROGERS, Ark. — With the recent drought and hot temperatures, keeping your yard looking fresh and green can be a chore. 40/29 talked with a local landscaping expert about ways to keep that lawn green in a drought. You want to make sure you water your yard and plants,...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Crews respond to multiple fires in Mulberry

MULBERRY, Ark. — The Mulberry Fire Department responded to multiple fires early Monday morning. The fire department was dispatched to Pleasant View on July 25, at 1:30 a.m. at Beneux Bottom Road and White Valley for a structure and grass fire. When crews arrived, the fire had burned around the abandoned structure and burned about two acres.
MULBERRY, AR
KTBS

4 kids, 2 adults die in northwestern Arkansas house fire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — A fire at a northwestern Arkansas home killed six people, including four children, authorities said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the fire happened early Sunday at a trailer home in Springdale, about 145 miles northwest of Little Rock. Emergency responders received...
SPRINGDALE, AR
THV11

Officials: 4 children, 2 adults die in Arkansas house fire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emergency medical response officials confirmed Monday that four children and two adults died in a Washington County house fire after midnight on July 24. Central EMS responded to the fire in the Nob Hill area on Treehouse Road in the early morning hours on Sunday. According...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Sheep finds a new deer family in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s definitely not something you see every day, a sheep welcomed into a herd of deer. A woman stopped to get a video of deer running across the road in Fayetteville Wednesday, July 20. That’s when she spotted a sheep that seems to think it was a deer.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Christina Howard

Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & Museum

There are few places across America that perfectly bring back the nostalgia of days gone by like Walton 5 & 10 on the Bentonville, AR town square. Bentonville is located in NW Arkansas. This area is the gem of the beautiful state known as The Natural State. Bentonville was unknowingly putting it's mark on the map when Sam Walton opened his 5 &10 on the Bentonville square in 1950. The small seed grew into the world's largest retailer, Walmart. Today, that humble little store with a big future is the home of The Walmart Museum.
BENTONVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Helping Cars Stop Less in Rogers

As more people move to northwest Arkansas, traffic can be affected. In Rogers, a new system to optimize traffic light timing is designed to ease the flow of cars in the downtown district. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks...
ROGERS, AR
visitbentonville.com

10 Destinations That Will Make You Fall in Love With Arkansas

Hear “Arkansas,” and you probably think of Bill Clinton. Maybe you think of Maya Angelou. Or the Delta Blues and musicians like Al Green, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, and The Band’s Levon Helm. Maybe you think of salt-of-the-earth cotton and soybean farmers toiling underneath the hot sun. Or perhaps you think of the Little Rock Nine integrating with a formerly all-white school. That’s the thing about a trip to Arkansas: you can’t define it in just one image, sentence, or event. It’s constantly evolving and surprising you. And the only way to begin understanding The Natural State is to see it yourself. Here are ten destinations that should be on your Arkansas bucket list.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Wings In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Chicken wings are one of life's most beloved foods in the world. The most common idea of a chicken wing is the spicy red sauced creation that you get at a pizza parlor or at a barbecue. But there are so many other unique ways to enjoy your chicken wings. Depending on what your flavor of choice is, there are so many unique chicken wing recipes to choose from.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Arkansas man remembers six family members killed in fire near Springdale

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — A relative of the six family members whodied in a fire near Springdale is helping the only survivor, his 13-year-old niece. The mother and father, Juan Carlos and Marisol Corona Aguilar, died when a fire destroyed their home early Sunday morning. Mario, 9; Daniela, 7; and twins Carla and Marisol, 3, also died.
SPRINGDALE, AR
talkbusiness.net

AOG to move offices out of downtown Fort Smith

Fort Smith-based Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corp. (AOG) is in the process of moving out of its downtown Fort Smith offices and locating in a building (former Golden Living headquarters) owned by the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE). AOG, which provides natural gas to more than 60,000 homes and businesses...
FORT SMITH, AR
THV11

Arkansas boy competes in U.S.A mullet championships

WESLEY, Ark. — A Madison county boy says he has the hair to compete and enters the U.S.A. mullet championship. 12-year-old Rowan Bell is now in the second of three voting rounds and is hoping to win. “It’s really cool that they have this, like it’s just a cool...
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

Arkansas Genealogy: Research Your Roots

It’s human nature to wonder where we came from and who our ancestors were. Some have family stories passed down about how their ancestors came to Arkansas, and others have very little known family history. Tracking down ancestors and understanding what their lives were like can put our own lives in perspective and give continuity to the greater story we’re all living. Tackling your family’s ancestry isn’t easy, but it is rewarding. If you’re ready to use your investigative skills and dig into your roots, read on for how to start tracing your family’s Arkansas genealogy.
ARKANSAS STATE
