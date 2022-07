Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weekend was one filled with heat and humidity for all of us, but a few locations got some cooling relief in the form of showers and storms during the afternoon. If you weren’t lucky enough to receive the rainfall this weekend the good news is that you have another chance to see rainfall over the week ahead as we see a summer time pattern shaping up with daily rain chances. The heat and humidity will continue to stick around for this week, but our rain chances will remain in the forecast each day as storms fire up from daytime heating.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO