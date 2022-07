Class of 2024 five-star Willis quarterback DJ Lagway has been a major priority for Texas A&M early in the 2024 cycle. The nation’s No. 3 rated quarterback in the 2024 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, made a pair of visits to Aggieland in June and brought a few of his teammates Jalen Mickens, Daylion Robinson and Jermaine Bishop along with him as well. At the time, Willis said having his teammates alongside him only added to the experience.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO