New York’s Very Own AirplaneB Is Producing His Way To The Top

Born and raised in the South Bronx, Derrick Shorty Bx Wright has paid his dues in the hip-hop game with six mixtapes, numerous singles, two full length albums and a host of music videos and features, raising his notoriety along the Eastern Seaboard. The 2012 EP “Serious Business”, spurned the hit single “Loyal Woman” which debuted on Power 105.1, catching fire throughout NY and creating an organic fanbase nationwide. It’s been up from there; the movement from both radio and the video airing on Video City TV. led to the release of the 2015 mixtape, “The Heart of the Bronx”, which once again gained Shorty Bx exposure.
