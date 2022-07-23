Hip-hop Artist & YouTuber NemRaps Delivers New Release “Voice With No Name”
Rapper and YouTuber NemRaps is making a name for himself through internet marketing and lyrical skill. His latest release “Voice With No Name” is buzzing throughout social media, and there is no ceiling to where...
ROBIN Roberts is set to return to her role on Good Morning America following a lengthy absence. The ABC anchor posted a message on her Instagram - telling fans she is “leaving her happy place” as she confirmed she would be back on our screens on Monday morning.
From Kid Cudi stopping his set early due to disrespectful fans and Ye actually making an appearance at the festival after dropping out as a headliner, Rolling Loud Miami was most certainly the biggest Hip-Hop event of the weekend. Of all the artists who performed, Saweetie was one who managed to make headlines thanks to her performance of a spicy unreleased track titled "DONT SAY NOTHIN."
It's been a chaotic few days down at Rolling Loud Miami, what with Kid Cudi walking off stage after being disrespected by his audience, Kanye West making a surprise appearance during Lil Durk's set after dropping out of his own, and now, rumour has it Gucci Mane's stage time was faced with some trouble.
Just a week after revealing that NBA YoungBoy had gifted him a million dollars to help him get over a bad breakup, it appears that Quando Rondo has found himself in a heated financial dispute. According to DJ Akademiks, an unnamed female rapper "allegedly took $10k from him," which subsequently...
Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish popped at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, thanks to a bold and sporty outfit.
During the photo op for Haddish’s animated Netflix show “Tuca & Bertie,” the “Girls’ Trip” actress posed with cast members Nicole Byer, Lisa Hanawalt and Sasheer Zamata at the Hilton Bayfront. For the occasion, she wore a bright pink zip-up tracksuit with a high neckline and long sleeves. The piece gained an added burst of athleticism from white striped running down its sleeves and legs, creating a head-to-toe ’80s look. Haddish finished her ensemble with hoop earrings.
When it came to...
Love & Hip Hop is coming back this August with two new seasons of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Love & Hip Hop: Miami, and in these TV Insider exclusive photos, you can get a first look at the casts of the upcoming shows. Both shows premiere August 8...
Longtime menswear fashion designer John Varvatos is reinventing himself with his eight-month-old brand OTD, a unisex clothing line with stores in New York and Los Angeles.
“When I started this, it was about a new story,” Varvatos tells The Hollywood Reporter about the beginnings of OTD. “I really felt like I had a new story. I wanted to reinvent myself. It was that moment during COVID that I had this kind of lightning bolt. I had this story that I’ve been playing around with, which is what this brand is.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNick Jonas, L.A. Rams Star Andrew Whitworth to...
City Girls rapper JT has launched a new “Good Love” dance challenge which is already starting to take over the internet. The challenge was created in response to a Twitter user who claimed the Miami rapper had no dance moves. “What annoys me is that JT got all this body and can’t dance with it,” they wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “It’s giving Bottle Service Girls.”
