Charlotte, NC

Hip-hop Artist & YouTuber NemRaps Delivers New Release “Voice With No Name”

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper and YouTuber NemRaps is making a name for himself through internet marketing and lyrical skill. His latest release “Voice With No Name” is buzzing throughout social media, and there is no ceiling to where...

hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Seemingly Confirms The Lil Baby 100K Shopping Spree Rumor At Rolling Loud

From Kid Cudi stopping his set early due to disrespectful fans and Ye actually making an appearance at the festival after dropping out as a headliner, Rolling Loud Miami was most certainly the biggest Hip-Hop event of the weekend. Of all the artists who performed, Saweetie was one who managed to make headlines thanks to her performance of a spicy unreleased track titled "DONT SAY NOTHIN."
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Quando Rondo Blasts Female Rapper Who Allegedly Stole $10K From Him

Just a week after revealing that NBA YoungBoy had gifted him a million dollars to help him get over a bad breakup, it appears that Quando Rondo has found himself in a heated financial dispute. According to DJ Akademiks, an unnamed female rapper "allegedly took $10k from him," which subsequently...
NBA
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Gets Sporty in Striped Tracksuit and Adidas Forum Midi for ‘Tuca & Bertie’ at Comic-Con 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish popped at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, thanks to a bold and sporty outfit. During the photo op for Haddish’s animated Netflix show “Tuca & Bertie,” the “Girls’ Trip” actress posed with cast members Nicole Byer, Lisa Hanawalt and Sasheer Zamata at the Hilton Bayfront. For the occasion, she wore a bright pink zip-up tracksuit with a high neckline and long sleeves. The piece gained an added burst of athleticism from white striped running down its sleeves and legs, creating a head-to-toe ’80s look. Haddish finished her ensemble with hoop earrings. When it came to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

John Varvatos on His Unisex Clothing Store ‘OTD’ in West Hollywood: “I Wanted to Reinvent Myself”

Longtime menswear fashion designer John Varvatos is reinventing himself with his eight-month-old brand OTD, a unisex clothing line with stores in New York and Los Angeles. “When I started this, it was about a new story,” Varvatos tells The Hollywood Reporter about the beginnings of OTD. “I really felt like I had a new story. I wanted to reinvent myself. It was that moment during COVID that I had this kind of lightning bolt. I had this story that I’ve been playing around with, which is what this brand is.”More from The Hollywood ReporterNick Jonas, L.A. Rams Star Andrew Whitworth to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

City Girls’ JT Launches ‘Good Love’ Dance Challenge After Being Dissed For Her Dance Moves

City Girls rapper JT has launched a new “Good Love” dance challenge which is already starting to take over the internet. The challenge was created in response to a Twitter user who claimed the Miami rapper had no dance moves. “What annoys me is that JT got all this body and can’t dance with it,” they wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “It’s giving Bottle Service Girls.”
THEATER & DANCE

