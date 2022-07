WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be hot again this week with highs between 105 and 110 with low humidity levels in the afternoon. This will make the heat a little more tolerable. There is a weak front that may be in the area later this weekend and weekend and that could lead to small rain chances and a small drop in temperatures.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO