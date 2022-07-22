West Virginia man, charged with beating sister who woke up from 2-year coma, dies
By Marlene Lenthang, David K. Li, Maura Murphy
AOL Corp
5 days ago
A West Virginia man charged last week with brutally beating his sister, who awoke from a two-year coma and named him as her assailant, has died, according to officials. Daniel Palmer, 55, was booked into South Central Regional Jail in Charleston on July 15, charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding...
Authorities say a Georgia woman was shot dead by her army soldier husband as she fled into a business. He then turned the gun on himself in what investigators believe to be a murder-suicide. Citing Capt. T. Smith with the Hinesville Police Department, WTGS-TV reports 36-year-old Terrica Williams died after...
A Texas man was arrested after his seven dogs mauled a 71-year-old man to death while walking to a neighborhood store last week, authorities said. The victim, identified as Freddy Garcia, was walking to the store around 1:30 p.m. on July 18 when he was attacked by the seven dogs in the city of Fresno, just south of Houston, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Officers arrived on the scene and Garcia was taken to a hospital in Houston, where he was later pronounced dead.
A 29-year-old man is dead from injures sustained during an on-field fight over a referee's call at an adult soccer game, according to Oxnard, California police. Per OPD, Misael Sanchez of Port Hueneme, California, died on Monday, 15 days after sustaining injuries in the July 10 game. His cause of death was pending an autopsy.
A California man who was beaten and left unconscious during a massive brawl at a soccer game more than two weeks ago has died, police said. Misael Sanchez, 29, of Port Hueneme, was hospitalized on July 10 "after he was involved in a large soccer fight that included players from both teams and spectators," according to an Oxnard police statement.
For all intents and purposes, Sania Khan had gotten out. She had separated from her husband earlier this year, despite pressure from her family, and was trying to start a new chapter, she said in online posts. She got her own place in Chicago, miles away from the man she described as “toxic.”
A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
Christina Powell, the Texas mom of two who was last seen on July 5, was found dead in her car on Saturday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Powell, 39, was found in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue by a security guard in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Fox News Digital.
The Modesto Police Department and an attorney for a man who was fatally shot by an officer earlier this month both released videos of the incident on Tuesday. The incident took place the evening of July 14 on Entrada Way after 30-year-old Paul Chavez Jr. came home intoxicated and his wife, Brittoni Estrella, asked him to leave, according to a civil complaint.
K9 Huk, a police dog with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, was shot three times during a confrontation that left two people dead. The K9 was released into a car with three armed suspects following a shootout and car crash near Jacksonville Zoo, Director Joe Cowan said at a briefing. After a suspect shot at Huk, five officers returned fire to remove the dog from the car.
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. defense contractor and his wife who lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, according to federal court records unsealed in Honolulu. Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, both in their 60s, who allegedly lived for decades under the names Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague, respectively, were arrested Friday in Kapolei on the island of Oahu. Prosecutors are seeking to have the couple held without bail, which could indicate the case is about more than fraudulently obtaining drivers’ licenses, passports and Defense Department credentials. Those documents helped Primrose get secret security clearance with the U.S. Coast Guard and as a defense contractor and old photos show the couple wearing uniforms of the KGB, the former Russian spy agency, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Muehleck said in court papers. Faded Polaroids of each in uniform were included in the motion to have them held.
Former U.S. Soccer star Hope Solo pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while impaired Monday while calling her action the "worst mistake of my life." Solo was arrested in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on March 31 on charges of suspicion of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse. Police say they found Solo passed out behind the wheel with the engine running in a Walmart parking lot with her two children in the car, according to the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office.
Three suspects have been taken into custody after a shooting in Bath County left one man dead, according to Kentucky State Police. The Eastern Kentucky shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Monday at a home on Adams Road in Bath County. State police said responding troopers found 44-year-old Earl Stephens of Mt. Sterling deceased inside.
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A long overlooked co-defendant of the Central Park Five, a group of Black and Latino teenagers wrongly convicted of raping a white woman jogger in 1989 based on false confessions, was exonerated of a related conviction by a New York judge on Monday. Steven Lopez was...
Former deputy Willie Rowe won the Democratic nomination in the Wake County sheriff’s race Tuesday, after handily defeating one-term incumbent Gerald Baker in a runoff. The win sets up a November race between Rowe and former four-term Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison. Harrison finished first in the Republican primary in May with 80% of the vote in the three-person race.
A man accused of sparking several wildfires amid climbing temperatures in Oregon was apprehended by locals, who then tied him to a tree, according to authorities. Witnesses spotted the suspected arsonist, 30-year-old Trennon Smith, on Monday, strolling along a gravel road and igniting several blazes in the forest about 25 miles northwest of Grants Pass. They recognized him from a statement released earlier in the day by authorities providing a physical description of the alleged firebug.
Fresno businessman James Catalano, who is accused of cyberstalking the father of a teenager killed in the 2018 Parkland, Fla. mass shooting, allegedly did so because he didn’t like his politics and wanted to put him “in check.”. That’s according to federal court documents which detail conversations Catalano...
Comments / 0