4 Team Moment | HKY | 4-0 in Colorado Tournament

Matthew Reneaux, Jennifer Felix, Marvin Jenkins, Jr. and Gabriel Salamanca killed in a crash (Smith County, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Matthew Reneaux, of Henderson, 26-year-old Jennifer Felix, of Tyler, 38-year-old Marvin Jenkins, Jr., of Tyler, and 39-year-old Gabriel Salamanca, of Mexico, as the victims who lost their lives following a traffic collision that also killed another person early Friday morning in Smith County. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place at 5:20 a.m. on Highway 110 near County Road 48 [...]
