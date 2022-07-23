ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

#4 Team Moment | HKY | 4-0 in Colorado Tournament

goetbutigers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL, Texas – With only four moments left in the 2021-22 East Texas Baptist University top 10 team moments, the hockey program has the #4 slot after their sweep through the 2022 Big Mountain Classic....

goetbutigers.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - People in at least three states reported a possible fireball streaking across the night sky late Sunday. Just before 10:30 p.m., doorbell cameras and security cameras captured video of what’s thought to be a meteor. According to the American Meteor Society, more than 200 people...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Arlington home to latest Lotto Texas multi-millionaire

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - It's raining money for Arlington's latest Lotto Texas winner to the tune of $7.25 million.Actually, since he or she chose the cash value option, the winner will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes.The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (7-10-23-34-46-47). It was bought at Circle K located at 3950 Valley View Lane, in Irving.Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.
ARLINGTON, TX
Nationwide Report

Matthew Reneaux, Jennifer Felix, Marvin Jenkins, Jr. and Gabriel Salamanca killed in a crash (Smith County, TX)

Matthew Reneaux, Jennifer Felix, Marvin Jenkins, Jr. and Gabriel Salamanca killed in a crash (Smith County, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 23-year-old Matthew Reneaux, of Henderson, 26-year-old Jennifer Felix, of Tyler, 38-year-old Marvin Jenkins, Jr., of Tyler, and 39-year-old Gabriel Salamanca, of Mexico, as the victims who lost their lives following a traffic collision that also killed another person early Friday morning in Smith County. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place at 5:20 a.m. on Highway 110 near County Road 48 [...]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
KETK / FOX51 News

Whataburger is coming to Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – Pittsburg residents will soon be able to dine at a local Whataburger. DKT Investments announced a groundbreaking ceremony July 27th at 10 a.m. The new Whataburger will be located at 700 N Greer Street.
East Texas News

East Texas scavenger hunt stops

East Texas roadtrippers participating in the Great Outdoors Scavenger Hunt have seven stops to make close to home. Those locations are:. In response to the French settling on the Texas coast in 1685, the Spaniards built Mission San Francisco de los Tejas near a Caddo Indian village in 1690 — the first mission in the province of Texas. While the original mission was destroyed more than 300 years ago, the Civilian Conservation Corps built a representation of the mission in the 1930s, and it still stands today.
JEFFERSON, TX
wbrc.com

Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels

HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Texas authorities have arrested multiple people with ties to a major drug operation. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, 22 people are facing charges in a methamphetamine trafficking scheme allegedly responsible for distributing more than 1,000 pounds of meth worth at least $24 million.
Agriculture Online

Opportunity knocks for this first-generation Texas farmer

Terren Moore never planned to become a farmer. He signed up for an agriculture class to fulfill his high school elective requirement, hoping to simply get the credit he needed to graduate. It didn’t take long for Moore to transition from an inexperienced agriculture student to FFA member to first-generation farmer.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marshall#The Acha West Division#Tigers
K945

City of Shreveport to Hold National Night Out Kickoff Party

Just like everything else, we do things a little differently here in Shreveport. National Night Out will be celebrated coast to coast this Tuesday, August 2, 2022, but not here in Shreveport. Why doesn't Shreveport celebrate National Night Out when the rest of the country does? That's easy! It's because...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Reform Austin

Avoid These 8 Venomous Species In Texas

Texas is home to an array of animal species, including those who use venom to defend themselves or to catch their prey. Some can cause a little itch in the leg, while others can cause death. This is a list of 8 species of animals and plants present in the...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs19.tv

HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Legendary largemouth bass on Lake Fork

TYLER, Texas — Just before sunrise and ahead of a thunderstorm rolled over Lake Fork, CBS19 took to the water with guide Michael Samples. He's been a full-time guide for about five years. Samples runs about 250 trips a year, all on Lake Fork. Before his fishing guide career,...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tenaha ISD mourns the loss of one of their students

TENAHA, Texas (KETK) – Tenaha ISD announced that a student passed away Saturday night. In a Facebook post Sunday, the school released a statement asking community members for prayers. Klayton Lewis was a beloved member of his community, described as inspirational and one of the strongest Tigers the school has known. “Never let that infectious […]
TENAHA, TX
KLTV

City of Marshall opens emergency cooling center

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - High temperatures in Harrison County this week have led to an emergency cooling center opening in the City of Marshall. The Marshall Fire Department Community Room will serve as an emergency cooling center starting Monday. The center will provide members of the public who lack air-conditioning...
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

1 injured, 1 detained after Longview shooting

The blankets are hand-embroidered with a logo Kari's family developed, depicting Kari and her two children who were with her when she was killed. The Longview ISD free lunch program is also supplemented by the school district’s garden, which is located behind the administration building. Chapel Hill ISD along with Pine Tree ISD in Longview will also continue the free lunch program.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

More of the same hot, but change is on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We hope you’re ready for another hot and humid workweek because that is what is on tap for the ArkLaTex once again as we begin to round off the month of July. Highs in the upper-90s, nearing the 100-degree mark are expected tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. Of course, a chance for a pop-up shower in the afternoon is there. Lows will continue to be warm and conditions, muggy, upper-70s overnight.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Relief on the way after another hot week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The forecast isn’t changing much on the day-to-day but that is the nature of summer. Highs today will get near that 100-degree mark once again, and if they don’t actually reach it the heat index certainly will. Sunshine is expected to dominate the sky, with a few clouds spaced out here and there. Lows tonight will be much the same as they have been lately, upper-70s and low-80s with clear skies, maybe some patchy fog.

Comments / 0

Community Policy