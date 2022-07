MIAMI (WSVN) - The search is on for a suspect behind a gas station robbery in Miami. Surveillance video captured someone snatching an expensive chain from a man at gunpoint. The armed robber demanded a man remove all his jewelry. The victim handed over a $60,000 chain, while the crook reached for even more chains around his neck. The suspect then took off with the valuables.

MIAMI, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO