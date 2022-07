The leading British bank is said to invest millions of dollars in Copper and purchase a stake in the company in the following days. One of the largest banking institutions in the United Kingdom – Barclays – is reportedly one of the investors in Copper’s latest financing round and will purchase a stake in the company. The initiative could be considered a surprise since the global cryptocurrency sector is in a state of significant decline, while many UK authorities (mainly the nation’s central bank) are predominantly against the asset class.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO