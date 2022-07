Dallas police on Tuesday released the edited surveillance and body camera footage of a woman opening fire at the Dallas Love Field Airport before being shot by an officer.In the video, the accused, identified as 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa, could be seen walking around the airport in a black hoodie near the ticket kiosk.The woman, before pulling out the gun, said she had an announcement to make.“Witnesses say that the woman started to ramble, talking about her marriage, incarceration and that she was going to blow up the airport, and then pulls a handgun from her sweatshirt,” said Dallas police...

