DALLAS — A shooting Monday morning at Dallas Love Field Airport prompted the evacuation of several passengers. During a press conference about 12:15 p.m. Monday, Dallas Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia said prelimary information shows that a woman in her late 30s exited a restroom just before 11 a.m. and began firing a gun in the air near a ticket counter. It does not appear anyone was hit. A police officer fired a shot at the woman, striking her in the leg.

