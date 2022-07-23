ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde CISD cancels meeting regarding police chief's possible firing

WFAA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe meeting regarding Pete Arredondo's position...

www.wfaa.com

WFAA

Robb Elementary principal put on paid leave

UVALDE, Texas — Another Uvalde school district employee has been placed on leave as the summer of fallout from May's mass shooting at Robb Elementary continues. Principal Mandy Gutierrez was put on paid administrative leave by Superintendent Hal Harrell on Monday, her attorney confirmed to KENS 5. No other details were provided about the decision.
UVALDE, TX

