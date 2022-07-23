Uvalde CISD cancels meeting regarding police chief's possible firing

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde County commissioners on Monday agreed to review its Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures in wake of the Robb Elementary shooting. The review would be done by a third party firm the county hasn’t selected yet. County commissioners estimated it would take six months...
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde's school district will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting tonight. There are several items on the agenda, but one item that's not is a discussion about the possible termination of Uvalde's District Police Chief Pete Arredondo. Victims’ families and parents in Uvalde have been demanding...
UVALDE, Texas — Another Uvalde school district employee has been placed on leave as the summer of fallout from May's mass shooting at Robb Elementary continues. Principal Mandy Gutierrez was put on paid administrative leave by Superintendent Hal Harrell on Monday, her attorney confirmed to KENS 5. No other details were provided about the decision.
UVALDE, Texas — Following county commissioners' footsteps, the Uvalde CISD School Board on Monday evening unanimously approved sending Gov. Greg Abbott a resolution urging him to convene a special Texas Legislative session to discuss raising the age to buy assault rifles from 18 to 21. The gunman in the...
Comments / 1