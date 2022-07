Click here to read the full article. The “Stranger Things” writers’ room is refuting recent reports that older episodes of the series on Netflix are being re-edited years after the fact. The official Twitter account for the show’s writers posted the following message: “PSA: no scenes from previous seasons have ever been cut or re-edited. And they never will be.” Reports surfaced earlier in July that Netflix had re-edited a scene in the show’s first scene to make the character Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) appear less “pervy.” The scene in question found Jonathan photographing Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) without her knowledge....

