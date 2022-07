CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected murder-suicide involving a mother and son that occurred last week in the LC Valley. According to the Asotin County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, July 22, 2022, law enforcement and medical crews responded to a residence in Clarkston for reports of a deceased female. Upon arrival, medics found 96-year-old Elsie Dean, deceased. Police say that there was no obvious cause of death, however there was evidence at the scene that her body had been moved after her death.

