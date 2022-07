LOUISIANA, Mo. — Civil War historian Joseph “Whit” McCoskrie offered the Louisiana Rotary Club lessons about the conflict in Missouri on July 21. The author and educator said Missouri was the “critical center of gravity” in the war and that the North could not have won without controlling the state. He also discussed the role of Louisiana attorney John Brooks Henderson, who drafted and introduced the 13th Amendment outlawing slavery.

