The Hillcrest Fire Department hosted a class for Rockland fire departments in conjunction with the NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control. Given the tremendous increase in school buses on the roads of Rockland County over the past few years, the ten-hour course was considered particularly apropos. The goal of the course was to help firefighters prepare should there be a need, chas v'shalom, for an emergency school bus extrication. The class was delivered by New York State's specialized instructor and was open to all Rockland fire departments, compliments of the Hillcrest Fire Department. Along with other extrication lessons, attendees also learned how to remove windows and seats in case of an emergency.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO